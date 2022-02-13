Registration was successful!
13.01.2022
Russia-NATO Row on European Security
Russia proposed draft agreements on security guarantees for NATO and the US in late 2021 requesting the alliance not to expand eastward as Moscow considers such a move a threat to its national security. NATO insists it will not allow its "Open Door" policy to be slammed shut.
Biden, Zelensky Agree to Pursue Diplomacy to Resolve Crisis Around Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to continue diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis... 13.02.2022
"The two leaders agreed on the importance of continuing to pursue diplomacy and deterrence in response to Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders," the statement said.Biden also reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and promised to "respond swiftly and decisively" together with allies to potential Russian aggression against Ukraine, according to the White House.Zelensky said that they discussed the current security situation, economic issues, sanctions and alleged Russian aggression."Had an hour-long phone conversation with @POTUS @JoeBiden. Talked about security, economy, existing risks, sanctions and Russian aggression. Details shortly," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.
Biden, Zelensky Agree to Pursue Diplomacy to Resolve Crisis Around Ukraine

18:22 GMT 13.02.2022 (Updated: 18:27 GMT 13.02.2022)
© BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIUS President Joe Biden(R) meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House, on September 1, 2021, in Washington, DC.
US President Joe Biden(R) meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House, on September 1, 2021, in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2022
© BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to continue diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis around Ukraine during a phone conversation on Sunday, the White House said.
"The two leaders agreed on the importance of continuing to pursue diplomacy and deterrence in response to Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders," the statement said.
Biden also reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and promised to "respond swiftly and decisively" together with allies to potential Russian aggression against Ukraine, according to the White House.
Zelensky said that they discussed the current security situation, economic issues, sanctions and alleged Russian aggression.

"Had an hour-long phone conversation with @POTUS @JoeBiden. Talked about security, economy, existing risks, sanctions and Russian aggression. Details shortly," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.
