https://sputniknews.com/20220213/biden-zelensky-agree-to-pursue-diplomacy-to-resolve-crisis-around-ukraine-1092995798.html

Biden, Zelensky Agree to Pursue Diplomacy to Resolve Crisis Around Ukraine

Biden, Zelensky Agree to Pursue Diplomacy to Resolve Crisis Around Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to continue diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis... 13.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-13T18:22+0000

2022-02-13T18:22+0000

2022-02-13T18:27+0000

russia-nato row on european security

ukraine

us

volodymyr zelensky

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0d/1092995876_0:185:3072:1913_1920x0_80_0_0_7eb36e09866a5291273fbeab593264e7.jpg

"The two leaders agreed on the importance of continuing to pursue diplomacy and deterrence in response to Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders," the statement said.Biden also reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and promised to "respond swiftly and decisively" together with allies to potential Russian aggression against Ukraine, according to the White House.Zelensky said that they discussed the current security situation, economic issues, sanctions and alleged Russian aggression."Had an hour-long phone conversation with @POTUS @JoeBiden. Talked about security, economy, existing risks, sanctions and Russian aggression. Details shortly," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

ukraine

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, us, volodymyr zelensky, joe biden