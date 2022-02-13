Beijing Agrees to Fulfill Hong Kong's Support Requests as City Grapples With Record COVID Infections
© REUTERS / Joyce ZhouPeople line up at a makeshift testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) following the outbreak, in Hong Kong, China February 11, 2022.
As Hong Kong grapples with record COVID-19 infections and the reemergence of related fatalities, leadership from the financial hub met with mainland Chinese officials in neighboring Shenzhen on Saturday to lay out a number of requests and discuss solutions for the embattled city amid its fifth wave.
Hong Kong Chief Secretary John Lee announced on Saturday that the city will not be imposing a citywide lockdown to combat the current wave of COVID-19 infections, which have reached a daily record of 1,514 new infections.
The decision comes as mainland China pledged to assist in enhancing Hong Kong's medical capacity.
"At the meeting we were all on the same wavelength," Lee said to reporters after the meeting in Shenzhen. "All support will be provided. Rapid tests and help building isolation facilities are things we agreed on."
Lee was joined by Hong Kong Health Secretary Sophia Chan and Security Chief Chris Tang, who also attended the meeting with mainland Chinese officials.
© REUTERS / Joyce ZhouHong Kong's Chief Secretary John Lee speaks during a news conference in Hong Kong, China, February 12, 2022.
Overall, some 6,567 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Hong Kong since Sunday, and at least three COVID-19-related fatalities were logged this week, including the death of a four-year-old boy.
"I hope Hongkongers will be mentally prepared,” Lee said in his public address, as reported by the South China Morning Post. “We are now in the toughest battle with this virus in two years, and we believe infection numbers will remain high.
As of this article's publication, hospital beds in Hong Kong remain above 90% capacity.