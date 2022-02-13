https://sputniknews.com/20220213/beijing-agrees-to-fulfill-hong-kongs-support-requests-as-city-grapples-with-record-covid-infections-1092978319.html

Beijing Agrees to Fulfill Hong Kong's Support Requests as City Grapples With Record COVID Infections

As Hong Kong grapples with record COVID-19 infections and the reemergence of related fatalities, leadership from the financial hub met with mainland Chinese... 13.02.2022, Sputnik International

hong kong

china

covid-19

public health

health

Hong Kong Chief Secretary John Lee announced on Saturday that the city will not be imposing a citywide lockdown to combat the current wave of COVID-19 infections, which have reached a daily record of 1,514 new infections. The decision comes as mainland China pledged to assist in enhancing Hong Kong's medical capacity. Lee was joined by Hong Kong Health Secretary Sophia Chan and Security Chief Chris Tang, who also attended the meeting with mainland Chinese officials. Overall, some 6,567 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Hong Kong since Sunday, and at least three COVID-19-related fatalities were logged this week, including the death of a four-year-old boy. As of this article's publication, hospital beds in Hong Kong remain above 90% capacity.

hong kong

china

hong kong, china, covid-19, public health, health