Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220213/beijing-agrees-to-fulfill-hong-kongs-support-requests-as-city-grapples-with-record-covid-infections-1092978319.html
Beijing Agrees to Fulfill Hong Kong's Support Requests as City Grapples With Record COVID Infections
Beijing Agrees to Fulfill Hong Kong's Support Requests as City Grapples With Record COVID Infections
As Hong Kong grapples with record COVID-19 infections and the reemergence of related fatalities, leadership from the financial hub met with mainland Chinese... 13.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-13T04:01+0000
2022-02-13T03:59+0000
hong kong
china
covid-19
public health
health
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0d/1092978066_0:140:3073:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_09dab074e9ccf76cb73bfc752a9418b7.jpg
Hong Kong Chief Secretary John Lee announced on Saturday that the city will not be imposing a citywide lockdown to combat the current wave of COVID-19 infections, which have reached a daily record of 1,514 new infections. The decision comes as mainland China pledged to assist in enhancing Hong Kong's medical capacity. Lee was joined by Hong Kong Health Secretary Sophia Chan and Security Chief Chris Tang, who also attended the meeting with mainland Chinese officials. Overall, some 6,567 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Hong Kong since Sunday, and at least three COVID-19-related fatalities were logged this week, including the death of a four-year-old boy. As of this article's publication, hospital beds in Hong Kong remain above 90% capacity.
hong kong
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0d/1092978066_230:0:2961:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f9632be2e94ef951d583b8d9bafdf8c5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hong kong, china, covid-19, public health, health

Beijing Agrees to Fulfill Hong Kong's Support Requests as City Grapples With Record COVID Infections

04:01 GMT 13.02.2022
© REUTERS / Joyce ZhouPeople line up at a makeshift testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) following the outbreak, in Hong Kong, China February 11, 2022.
People line up at a makeshift testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) following the outbreak, in Hong Kong, China February 11, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2022
© REUTERS / Joyce Zhou
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
As Hong Kong grapples with record COVID-19 infections and the reemergence of related fatalities, leadership from the financial hub met with mainland Chinese officials in neighboring Shenzhen on Saturday to lay out a number of requests and discuss solutions for the embattled city amid its fifth wave.
Hong Kong Chief Secretary John Lee announced on Saturday that the city will not be imposing a citywide lockdown to combat the current wave of COVID-19 infections, which have reached a daily record of 1,514 new infections.
The decision comes as mainland China pledged to assist in enhancing Hong Kong's medical capacity.
"At the meeting we were all on the same wavelength," Lee said to reporters after the meeting in Shenzhen. "All support will be provided. Rapid tests and help building isolation facilities are things we agreed on."
Lee was joined by Hong Kong Health Secretary Sophia Chan and Security Chief Chris Tang, who also attended the meeting with mainland Chinese officials.
© REUTERS / Joyce ZhouHong Kong's Chief Secretary John Lee speaks during a news conference in Hong Kong, China, February 12, 2022.
Hong Kong's Chief Secretary John Lee speaks during a news conference in Hong Kong, China, February 12, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2022
Hong Kong's Chief Secretary John Lee speaks during a news conference in Hong Kong, China, February 12, 2022.
© REUTERS / Joyce Zhou
Overall, some 6,567 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Hong Kong since Sunday, and at least three COVID-19-related fatalities were logged this week, including the death of a four-year-old boy.
"I hope Hongkongers will be mentally prepared,” Lee said in his public address, as reported by the South China Morning Post. “We are now in the toughest battle with this virus in two years, and we believe infection numbers will remain high.
As of this article's publication, hospital beds in Hong Kong remain above 90% capacity.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала