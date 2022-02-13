Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220213/australia-halts-embassy-work-in-kiev-over-security-concerns---foreign-minister-1092975949.html
Australia Halts Embassy Work in Kiev Over Security Concerns - Foreign Minister
Australia Halts Embassy Work in Kiev Over Security Concerns - Foreign Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australia is suspending operations of its embassy in Kiev and is moving diplomatic staff to a temporary office in the Ukrainian city of... 13.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-13T00:06+0000
2022-02-13T00:06+0000
australia
embassy
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/09/1092870070_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c689f1166c7da0de7c3cb7e4a8e1d325.jpg
"Given the deteriorating security situation caused by the build up of Russian troops on Ukraine’s border, the Government has directed the departure of staff at the Australian Embassy in Kyiv and temporarily suspended operations at our Embassy in Kyiv," Payne said in a statement.The foreign minister added that Australia’s ability to provide consular assistance to its citizens in Ukraine could become limited.On Saturday, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said that the Canadian embassy in Kiev was suspending operations, and that a temporary office was going to assist Canadians in the Ukrainian city of Lviv. Canadians were advised to leave Ukraine and avoid all travel to the country.Earlier on Saturday, the German Federal Foreign Office updated its travel advice on Ukraine, calling on German citizens to terminate any non-essential stay as soon as possible. Similar advisories were issued by other countries, including New Zealand, Belgium and Finland.In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion." Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory.
https://sputniknews.com/20220212/hysteric-fit-western-medias-russian-invasion-claims-coordinated-by-washington---zakharova-1092975653.html
australia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/09/1092870070_216:0:2947:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_abcef300a1c8d8e2cb3331a4cfd049aa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
australia, embassy, ukraine

Australia Halts Embassy Work in Kiev Over Security Concerns - Foreign Minister

00:06 GMT 13.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / LUONG THAI LINHAustralia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne takes part in a meeting with her Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son at the Government Guest House in Hanoi on November 9, 2021
Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne takes part in a meeting with her Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son at the Government Guest House in Hanoi on November 9, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / LUONG THAI LINH
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australia is suspending operations of its embassy in Kiev and is moving diplomatic staff to a temporary office in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, amid concerns over the security situation, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Sunday.
"Given the deteriorating security situation caused by the build up of Russian troops on Ukraine’s border, the Government has directed the departure of staff at the Australian Embassy in Kyiv and temporarily suspended operations at our Embassy in Kyiv," Payne said in a statement.
The foreign minister added that Australia’s ability to provide consular assistance to its citizens in Ukraine could become limited.
"We will be moving our operations to a temporary office in Lviv," Payne specified, adding that Australians are being advised to leave Ukraine immediately as "security conditions could change at short notice."
On Saturday, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said that the Canadian embassy in Kiev was suspending operations, and that a temporary office was going to assist Canadians in the Ukrainian city of Lviv. Canadians were advised to leave Ukraine and avoid all travel to the country.
Earlier on Saturday, the German Federal Foreign Office updated its travel advice on Ukraine, calling on German citizens to terminate any non-essential stay as soon as possible. Similar advisories were issued by other countries, including New Zealand, Belgium and Finland.
The United States Capitol building, west facade, at dawn is seen in this general view , Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Washington, DC - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2022
'Hysteric Fit': Western Media's Russian 'Invasion' Claims Coordinated by Washington - Zakharova
Yesterday, 23:32 GMT
In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion." Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала