'Vocabulary of the Cold War': Putin 2007 Munich Speech Was 'Revolutionary' and Predictive - Peskov

12.02.2022

"Indeed, then in 2007 this speech was quite revolutionary in terms of the directness of the presentation of pressing problems and in terms of logically very coherent and concentrated presentation of the worldview of the Russian side on the problems of the modern security architecture and on these problems, these challenges that we all are to feel to a larger extent, and that we are to face in the near future and in the medium term," Peskov said.He noted that Putin had allowed himself to speak without excessive courtesy and without being distracted by diplomatic convention.Peskov noted that nations have been currently talking about tensions, separation of forces and upcoming aggression, but in 2007 it was hard to imagine.The spokesman also stressed that even then Putin had said that the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe had turned into an instrument used by certain states to divide the European countries into the elite and those who need to be subjected to democratization.10 February marked 15 years since Putin delivered his famous speech at the Munich security conference, in which he harshly criticized US foreign policy and the idea of ​​a unipolar world order, spoke out against NATO expansion and deployment of US missile defence systems in Eastern Europe.

