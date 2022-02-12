https://sputniknews.com/20220212/us-wwii-veteran-who-witnessed-german-surrender-it-took-them-5-minutes-to-sign-1092975232.html

US WWII Veteran Who Witnessed German Surrender: 'It Took Them 5 Minutes to Sign'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US WWll veteran Louis Graziano shared with Sputnik how he helped prepare the room for the formal signing of the unconditional surrender... 12.02.2022, Sputnik International

February 11 marked 77 years since the end of the historic Yalta Conference, where Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, US President Franklin D. Roosevelt and UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill met to discuss the post-war world architecture. The meeting between the Allied leaders was held at the Black Sea coastal resort in the city of Yalta, also known as the Crimea Conference. The conference was also hosted by the Soviet Union in its Crimean palaces Livadia, Yusupov, and Vorontsov.The 1945 Yalta Conference is thought of as being among the three most important wartime summits among states that defeated the Nazis, along with the 1943 Tehran conference and 1945 Potsdam conference. In Yalta, Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin gathered to talk post-war reorganization of the nations liberated from Nazi rule and collective security that would ensure sustainable peace.Nazi Germany Formal SurrenderGraziano noted that he learned about three to four days prior that they were bringing the Germans in. "Actually, we did not know it was going to happen, but it did," he said.When getting the room ready, the veteran recalled, it felt really good knowing that he was going to be there to witness the signing. He also knew that with the signing, all of them would be going home soon. It was about 2:41 in the morning when the historic signing took place, the veteran recalled.The veteran said Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, supreme Allied commander in Europe, did not want to be in the room at the time of the signing in case the Germans backed out. He was two rooms up from there waiting to see if they were really going to sign. After the signing, Graziano took German general Alfred Jodl and a translator to Eisenhower’s room. Eisenhower asked them if they were satisfied with everything and they replied, "Yes." They then clicked their heels, turned around and walked out. Graziano said, "after the Germans left we all celebrated."Graziano worked as a hairstylist before he was drafted - he was twenty at the time. He was ordered to report to Fort Niagara, New York, and then onto Camp Hood in Texas for training.The veteran went through 20 weeks of combat training and from there, he was sent to Camp Shanks in Orangetown, New York, for four more weeks before they sent him to Fort Dix in New Jersey. While he was at Fort Dix, he went into the city and made a record for his father and told recorded everything they were going to do to Italian fascist leader Benito Mussolini when they got there.He later learned that his father had played that record everyday.D-DayGraziano said he was in the third wave that landed on Omaha Beach in France on June 6, 1944.Following their landing, they fought their way to Saint-Lo commune, which took them 43 days. After that, they kept marching until they got to Reims, France.At that time, Reims hosted the headquarters of the Supreme Headquarters Allied Expeditionary Force, and Graziano was put in charge of the utilities and getting stuff for the men in the camp. Graziano was also in the Battle of the Bulge. In December 1944, he was still in Reims when his commander ordered him to go find General George Patton’s troops who got lost.Graziano continued to say that during his time in Reims, he managed to build a mess hall from German prefabricated houses. The veteran then asked for German prisoners and two guards that could speak German and English, and got it finished in three weeks.Love of His LifeGraziano said he got married in Reims and honeymooned in Paris, France."It was love at first sight and we were together for 62 years before she passed," Graziano said of his wife, Bobbie, whom he met through friends.They got married in October and headed home in December to start a life together in America."I was supposed to land in New Jersey. But the storm was so bad and they had to change course and we landed in Virginia. The general said that we had to wait two weeks before we could get someone to take our group to New Jersey. I told the general that I could take them. I am from around there. So, I got home on Christmas," he said.Graziano just turned 99 years old on February 6. He said that upon returning to the United States, he went back to doing hairstyling. His sister still kept the beauty shop going so he could go back to work. Having been a hairstylist since 1939, Graziano still works occasionally. Moreover, the veteran does some work at the church, where he is in charge of all the utilities. But most importantly, he now enjoys his time with his dog and his family.

