International
US to Announce Evacuation of Its Embassy in Kiev on Saturday, Report Claims
US to Announce Evacuation of Its Embassy in Kiev on Saturday, Report Claims
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday encouraged Americans in Ukraine to leave the country amid the escalation of tensions on the border with Russia. 12.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-12T04:59+0000
2022-02-12T05:14+0000
us
ukraine
The United States plans to announce on Saturday that its embassy staff in Kiev will be required to leave the country, according to AP.According to reports, a limited number of US diplomats could be transferred to western Ukraine, near the border with Poland, so that the US could maintain a diplomatic presence in the country.Earlier, the US State Department ordered families of US embassy staffers in Kiev to leave, but it had left it to the decision of nonessential personnel if they wanted to leave.
us, ukraine

US to Announce Evacuation of Its Embassy in Kiev on Saturday, Report Claims

04:59 GMT 12.02.2022 (Updated: 05:14 GMT 12.02.2022)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday encouraged Americans in Ukraine to leave the country amid the escalation of tensions on the border with Russia.
The United States plans to announce on Saturday that its embassy staff in Kiev will be required to leave the country, according to AP.
According to reports, a limited number of US diplomats could be transferred to western Ukraine, near the border with Poland, so that the US could maintain a diplomatic presence in the country.
Earlier, the US State Department ordered families of US embassy staffers in Kiev to leave, but it had left it to the decision of nonessential personnel if they wanted to leave.
