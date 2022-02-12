https://sputniknews.com/20220212/us--european-partners-finalizing-anti-russia-sanctions-swift-ban-off-table---reports-1092953930.html

US & European Partners Finalizing Anti-Russia Sanctions, SWIFT Ban Off Table - Reports

US & European Partners Finalizing Anti-Russia Sanctions, SWIFT Ban Off Table - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and its European partners are finalizing sanctions targeting major Russian banks should the Ukraine situation... 12.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-12T02:57+0000

2022-02-12T02:57+0000

2022-02-12T02:55+0000

swift

sanctions

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106171/95/1061719512_0:104:2000:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_07368bb4181f6ba023deacb92a55e202.jpg

The report said on Friday that the sanctions could target VTB and Sberbank.Banning Russia from SWIFT was taken out of consideration after objections from European countries, the report said.US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to have a telephone call on Saturday about the situation over Ukraine.The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened in recent weeks with the United States and the European Union raising concerns over Russian military buildup at the Ukrainian border, and NATO urging allies to boost their military support for Kiev. The EU also expressed concerns over the possible disruption of Russia's energy supplies to Europe in the event of an escalation, while holding talks with the United States and other suppliers concerning the issue.Russia in turn has on many occasions denied allegations of intending to invade its neighbor, pointing out that NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its national security while hampering efforts toward peaceful resolution in Ukraine.

https://sputniknews.com/20220211/thats-a-world-war-biden-tells-americans-to-leave-ukraine-shoots-down-reports-of-evacuation-1092925787.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

swift, sanctions, russia, ukraine