International
Turkey Closes Bosphorus Strait Over Malfunctioning Cargo Ship
Turkey Closes Bosphorus Strait Over Malfunctioning Cargo Ship
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Bosphorus Strait has been closed to traffic due to technical issues that have occurred on a coal-loaded ship, Turkey's Directorate... 12.02.2022
"The Bosphorus was closed to ship traffic due to equipment malfunction on the Liberian-flagged vessel ‘CHENG MAY’, which is 295 meters [968 feet] long and carries about 170,000 tonnes of coal on board," the maritime authority said in a statement.The Bosphorus Strait is an internationally crucial maritime route located in the northwest of Turkey. The strait forms part of the continental boundary between Asia and Europe.
15:08 GMT 12.02.2022 (Updated: 15:19 GMT 12.02.2022)
© AFP 2022 / OZAN KOSEA man fishes on shore of Bosphorus straits as Galata bridge is seen in the background, at Karakoy neighbourhood, in Istanbul, on February 23, 2021.
A man fishes on shore of Bosphorus straits as Galata bridge is seen in the background, at Karakoy neighbourhood, in Istanbul, on February 23, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / OZAN KOSE
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Bosphorus Strait has been closed to traffic due to technical issues that have occurred on a coal-loaded ship, Turkey's Directorate General of Coastal Safety said.
"The Bosphorus was closed to ship traffic due to equipment malfunction on the Liberian-flagged vessel ‘CHENG MAY’, which is 295 meters [968 feet] long and carries about 170,000 tonnes of coal on board," the maritime authority said in a statement.
The Bosphorus Strait is an internationally crucial maritime route located in the northwest of Turkey. The strait forms part of the continental boundary between Asia and Europe.
