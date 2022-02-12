https://sputniknews.com/20220212/turkey-closes-bosphorus-strait-over-malfunctioning-cargo-ship-1092969272.html

Turkey Closes Bosphorus Strait Over Malfunctioning Cargo Ship

"The Bosphorus was closed to ship traffic due to equipment malfunction on the Liberian-flagged vessel ‘CHENG MAY’, which is 295 meters [968 feet] long and carries about 170,000 tonnes of coal on board," the maritime authority said in a statement.The Bosphorus Strait is an internationally crucial maritime route located in the northwest of Turkey. The strait forms part of the continental boundary between Asia and Europe.

