Demonstration Against COVID-19 Health-Passes and Vaccinations Takes Place in Paris
The Oscars is Back and Guests Don't Need To Be Vaxxed Against COVID to Attend
The Oscars is Back and Guests Don't Need To Be Vaxxed Against COVID to Attend
The Oscars is set to return to the Dolby Theatre with fewer COVID requirements – and it will be offline. 12.02.2022, Sputnik International
Those attending the 94th Academy Awards ceremony scheduled for 27 March will not be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says guests will need to show a negative PCR or lateral flow test on the day. Despite the lower restrictions for celebs, all staff working at the Oscars will need to be vaccinated, unless they have a medical exemption. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the decision is connected to the latest minimum requirements from the Los Angeles Department of Health. The paper reports that the lower requirements will benefit high-profile industry figures who are expected to attend the Oscars. Other major award shows that precede the Oscars still require those in attendance to be vaccinated against COVID.Earlier, the academy presented the list of nominees for 2022.
oscar, us, covid-19, oscars

The Oscars is Back and Guests Don't Need To Be Vaxxed Against COVID to Attend

13:27 GMT 12.02.2022 (Updated: 16:27 GMT 12.02.2022)
Oscar statues stand off of Hollywood Boulevard in preparation for Sunday's 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Los Angeles
Oscar statues stand off of Hollywood Boulevard in preparation for Sunday's 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Los Angeles - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2022
© AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
Martha Yiling
Martha Yiling
All materials
The Oscars is set to return to the Dolby Theatre with fewer COVID requirements – and it will be offline.
Those attending the 94th Academy Awards ceremony scheduled for 27 March will not be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says guests will need to show a negative PCR or lateral flow test on the day. Despite the lower restrictions for celebs, all staff working at the Oscars will need to be vaccinated, unless they have a medical exemption.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the decision is connected to the latest minimum requirements from the Los Angeles Department of Health. The paper reports that the lower requirements will benefit high-profile industry figures who are expected to attend the Oscars.
Other major award shows that precede the Oscars still require those in attendance to be vaccinated against COVID.
Earlier, the academy presented the list of nominees for 2022.
