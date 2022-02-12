https://sputniknews.com/20220212/scientists-spot-hints-of-potentially-habitable-planet-near-dead-star-1092960423.html

Scientists Spot Hints of Potentially Habitable Planet Near Dead Star

There could be a habitable planet in the vicinity of a white star observed by scientists from UCL, who spotted a ring of planetary debris studded with moon-sized structures orbiting close to the dead star.The findings raise hopes that humans will find a planet with life in the so-called "habitable" zone, where liquid water - and therefore life - can exist.He pointed out that the discovered bodies could display an evenly-spaced orbital pattern because of the nearby planet's gravitation. Without such influence from a possible planet, the structures would be dispersed, and the scientists would observe no regularity. A similar pattern of gravitational influence can be observed in the case of Neptune and Saturn - their "shepherding" help stabilising the ring structures around them.The scientific team has suggested that the orbit of the white dwarf was swept clear at the time when the dwarf was a giant star. This would indicate that the emergence of a habitable planet would be a recent development. If that's the case, the area would be habitable for at least least two billion years.Our Sun is among those stars which will at some point "die" by becoming a white dwarf in a few billion years. Therefore, Farihi noted, the new UCL study has somewhat provided a glimpse into the future of our own solar system.A "white dwarf" is the end result of a star running out of hydrogen; first it expands, turning into a red giant, until nothing except the stellar core remains, then it slowly cools down over billions of years.

