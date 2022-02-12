Registration was successful!
2022-02-12
2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing
The XXIV Olympic Winter Games, which are scheduled from 4-20 February, are kicking off in the Chinese capital. Almost 3,000 athletes from over 90 countries are participating in the games, competing in 15 various disciplines.
Russian Women's Cross-Country Skiing Team Win Gold in 4x5km Relay
Russian Women's Cross-Country Skiing Team Win Gold in 4x5km Relay
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russian women's cross-country skiing team won gold at a 4x5 kilometers relay on Saturday at the Olympic Games in China as they covered the... 12.02.2022
2022 winter olympic games in beijing
russia
olympic games
The German team, which won silver, was 18.2 seconds behind. The Swedish team, which got bronze, was 20.7 seconds behind.Russians Yulia Stupak, Natalia Nepryaeva, Tatyana Sorina and Veronika Stepanova won the relay on Saturday. Second place was taken by the Germans, and the Swedes placed third. After the race, the head of the Russian Ski Racing Federation, Elena Vyalbe, approached the finish line and congratulated the Russian athletes. The last time Russian skiers won the relay at the Olympic Games was in 2006 (Natalya Baranova-Masalkina, Larisa Kurkina, Yulia Chepalova, Evgenia Medvedeva-Arbuzova). Nepryaeva won her second medal at the Beijing Games, before that she took the silver medal in the skiathlon. After the skiathlon, Stupak announced her possible retirement.Beijing is hosting the 2022 Olympic Games from 4-20 February and the Paralympic Games from 4-13 March.
Russian Women's Cross-Country Skiing Team Win Gold in 4x5km Relay

08:54 GMT 12.02.2022
Veronika Stepanova of the Russian Olympic Committee, Yulia Stupak of the Russian Olympic Committee, Natalia Nepryaeva of the Russian Olympic Committee and Tatiana Sorina of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrate winning the gold medal as Ragnhild Haga of Norway reacts after finishing.
Veronika Stepanova of the Russian Olympic Committee, Yulia Stupak of the Russian Olympic Committee, Natalia Nepryaeva of the Russian Olympic Committee and Tatiana Sorina of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrate winning the gold medal as Ragnhild Haga of Norway reacts after finishing. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2022
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russian women's cross-country skiing team won gold at a 4x5 kilometers relay on Saturday at the Olympic Games in China as they covered the distance of 12.4 miles in 53 minutes and 41 seconds.
The German team, which won silver, was 18.2 seconds behind. The Swedish team, which got bronze, was 20.7 seconds behind.
Russians Yulia Stupak, Natalia Nepryaeva, Tatyana Sorina and Veronika Stepanova won the relay on Saturday. Second place was taken by the Germans, and the Swedes placed third. After the race, the head of the Russian Ski Racing Federation, Elena Vyalbe, approached the finish line and congratulated the Russian athletes.
The last time Russian skiers won the relay at the Olympic Games was in 2006 (Natalya Baranova-Masalkina, Larisa Kurkina, Yulia Chepalova, Evgenia Medvedeva-Arbuzova). Nepryaeva won her second medal at the Beijing Games, before that she took the silver medal in the skiathlon. After the skiathlon, Stupak announced her possible retirement.
Beijing is hosting the 2022 Olympic Games from 4-20 February and the Paralympic Games from 4-13 March.
