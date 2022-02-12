https://sputniknews.com/20220212/russian-diplomats-start-leaving-ukraine-amid-escalation-of-tensions-source-says-1092957439.html

Russian Diplomats Start Leaving Ukraine Amid Escalation of Tensions, Source Says

"According to Ukrainian citizens, Russian diplomats and consular officials in Ukraine have begun to leave for Russia. This, in particular, is proved by difficulties arising when making an appointment at the consulates and the embassy," the source said.The source added that Moscow might have decided to follow the example of some Western countries which announced its evacuation from Ukraine.In January, a number of Western countries announced the evacuation of their diplomatic missions from Ukraine. On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow may also advise non-essential personnel at its diplomatic missions in Kiev to leave the country. He stressed that Russia has become concerned by the evacuations of staff by the United Kingdom and the United States as it looks as if "there were preparations for something" in Ukraine.Against the background of continuing allegations that Moscow is set to "invade" the neighbouring country and Russia's repeated denials that is the case, the Russian Foreign Ministry argued on Friday that one can talk about the conspiracy of the authorities of Western countries and the media to escalate artificial tension around Ukraine.The ministry noted that amid the media war against Russia, "the position of Western officials in the context of a massive disinformation campaign against Russia deserves special mention"."They avoid giving it a proper assessment in every possible way, thereby essentially confirming their involvement in fakes and stuffing," the foreign ministry stated.

