Russia 'Optimising' Staff Stationed in Ukraine Out of Fear of Provocations, Moscow Says

International
Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
Russia-NATO Row on European Security
Russia proposed draft agreements on security guarantees for NATO and the US in late 2021 requesting the alliance not to expand eastward as Moscow considers such a move a threat to its national security. NATO insists it will not allow its "Open Door" policy to be slammed shut.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Western media reports about Russia pulling out its diplomats from Kiev are fake and were used as a pretext for the... 12.02.2022, Sputnik International
Russia is optimising its staff stationed in Ukraine out of fear of provocations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that its embassy and consulates in Ukraine will keep fulfilling their main tasks. The ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that since last month, the Western media has been reporting about the alleged "evacuation" of Russian diplomats from Ukraine in order to create a pretext to withdraw staffers from their embassies there. According to Zakharova, the first reports emerged when some of the diplomats' children travelled to Russia to visit their relatives during the Orthodox Christmas celebrations. The US media has lost its fact-checking abilities, as not a single media outlet had asked the Russian Foreign Ministry to comment on the evacuation rumours before breaking the story, the spokeswoman said.
09:17 GMT 12.02.2022 (Updated: 09:48 GMT 12.02.2022)
Sofia Chegodaeva
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Western media reports about Russia pulling out its diplomats from Kiev are fake and were used as a pretext for the West to withdraw its diplomats.
Russia is optimising its staff stationed in Ukraine out of fear of provocations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that its embassy and consulates in Ukraine will keep fulfilling their main tasks.
"In this situation, fearing possible provocations by the Kiev regime or third countries, we did decide to partially optimise the staffing of Russian foreign missions in Ukraine. We draw your attention to the fact that our embassies and consulates will continue to perform their main functions," Zakharova said in a statement published by the ministry.
The ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that since last month, the Western media has been reporting about the alleged "evacuation" of Russian diplomats from Ukraine in order to create a pretext to withdraw staffers from their embassies there. According to Zakharova, the first reports emerged when some of the diplomats' children travelled to Russia to visit their relatives during the Orthodox Christmas celebrations. The US media has lost its fact-checking abilities, as not a single media outlet had asked the Russian Foreign Ministry to comment on the evacuation rumours before breaking the story, the spokeswoman said.
