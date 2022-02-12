Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220212/russia-kicks-off-massive-30-ship-drill-in-black-sea-to-protect-crimea--1092961336.html
Russia Kicks Off Massive 30+ Ship Drill in Black Sea to Protect Crimea
Russia Kicks Off Massive 30+ Ship Drill in Black Sea to Protect Crimea
The drills are part of a larger series of war games announced by the Russian Navy in January across multiple theaters and involving over 140 warships. 12.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-12T10:34+0000
2022-02-12T10:34+0000
black sea fleet
russia
crimea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/43/1078394370_0:159:3076:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_e38efdf85bb6e2139390498c74507957.jpg
Over thirty ships from Russia’s Black Sea Fleet have left their home ports in Sevastopol and Novorossiysk for drills in the defence of Crimea, the press service of the Southern Military District has announced.The warships involved in the drills include frigates, patrol and small missile ships, landing craft and small anti-submarine warfare ships, as well as demining vessels. Coastal defence troops and the Fleet’s naval aviation are also taking part, with drilling expected to include artillery fire and attacks on simulated targets at sea, on the coast and in the air.The exercises are part of a broader series of exercises being held in the winter months commanded by Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolai Evmenov and involving over 140 warships and support vessels, over 60 aircraft, one thousand units of military equipment and 10,000 personnel.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/43/1078394370_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a05044e00428faf27117563dfee80afb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
black sea fleet, russia, crimea

Russia Kicks Off Massive 30+ Ship Drill in Black Sea to Protect Crimea

10:34 GMT 12.02.2022
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the photo bankRadar systems aboard vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet as they dock in their home base in Sevastopol.
Radar systems aboard vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet as they dock in their home base in Sevastopol. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2022
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The drills are part of a larger series of war games announced by the Russian Navy in January across multiple theaters and involving over 140 warships.
Over thirty ships from Russia’s Black Sea Fleet have left their home ports in Sevastopol and Novorossiysk for drills in the defence of Crimea, the press service of the Southern Military District has announced.
“The purpose of the exercises is to defend the coast of the Crimean Peninsula, the bases of the forces of the Black Sea Fleet, as well as objects of the country’s economic sector, maritime communications and areas of maritime economic activity from possible military threat of a conditional enemy,” the military said in a statement.
The warships involved in the drills include frigates, patrol and small missile ships, landing craft and small anti-submarine warfare ships, as well as demining vessels. Coastal defence troops and the Fleet’s naval aviation are also taking part, with drilling expected to include artillery fire and attacks on simulated targets at sea, on the coast and in the air.
The exercises are part of a broader series of exercises being held in the winter months commanded by Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolai Evmenov and involving over 140 warships and support vessels, over 60 aircraft, one thousand units of military equipment and 10,000 personnel.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала