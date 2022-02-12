https://sputniknews.com/20220212/only-he-knows-if-he-had-covid-tennis-star-makes-explosive-claim-over-novak-djokovics-corona-test-1092960029.html
'Only He Knows If He Had COVID': Tennis Star Makes Explosive Claim Over Novak Djokovic's Corona Test
'Only He Knows If He Had COVID': Tennis Star Makes Explosive Claim Over Novak Djokovic's Corona Test
Novak Djokovic may have been avoiding the public spotlight since being deported from Australia last month, but the controversy over his COVID-19 test continues...
Former French Open quarter-finalist Fabio Fognini, one of the few men who have defeated Rafael Nadal on clay, has cast aspersions on 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic's suspected December positive COVID test, Spanish outlet El Grafico reported.While not many players have been in touch with the Serb after the Australian authorities sent him back from the country, the former World No.9 revealed that he was in touch with the Serb and has indeed spoken with the reigning Roland Garros and Wimbledon champion. Though Fognini cast doubts about Djokovic's test, he declared that he was unhappy with the whole episode and would have loved to see the World No.1 competing in Melbourne. Previously, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)'s research showed that the serial number on Djokovic's 16 December test didn't match with other tests conducted in Serbia during this period. Meanwhile, in Djokovic's absence, Nadal went on to script history in Victoria as he became the first man to claim 21 Grand Slam titles with his victory over Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Australian Open.To rub salt into the wound, Nadal's feat in Kangaroo land left the Serb stranded with 20 Slams.
'Only He Knows If He Had COVID': Tennis Star Makes Explosive Claim Over Novak Djokovic's Corona Test
Novak Djokovic may have been avoiding the public spotlight since being deported from Australia last month, but the controversy over his COVID-19 test continues to rage, with new secrets tumbling out of the closet almost everyday. Now a former top-10 player has questioned the legitimacy of his positive Coronavirus report.
Former French Open quarter-finalist Fabio Fognini, one of the few men who have defeated Rafael Nadal
on clay, has cast aspersions on 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic's suspected December positive COVID test, Spanish outlet El Grafico reported.
While not many players have been in touch with the Serb after the Australian authorities sent him back from the country, the former World No.9 revealed that he was in touch with the Serb and has indeed spoken with the reigning Roland Garros
and Wimbledon champion.
"I spoke to Djokovic when they kicked him out of Australia. It was all very crazy. He fought it because he knew he could do it," the Italian tennis star told the publication. "Only he knows if he had COVID. It's very private," the Italian added.
Though Fognini cast doubts about Djokovic's test, he declared that he was unhappy with the whole episode and would have loved to see the World No.1 competing in Melbourne.
"It was sad: there was more talk about it than a Grand Slam
. I don't want to say anything else. I would have liked to see him play," he concluded.
Previously, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)'s research showed that the serial number on Djokovic's 16 December test didn't match with other tests conducted in Serbia during this period.
Meanwhile, in Djokovic's absence, Nadal went on to script history in Victoria as he became the first man to claim 21 Grand Slam titles with his victory over Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Australian Open.
To rub salt into the wound, Nadal's feat in Kangaroo land left the Serb stranded with 20 Slams.