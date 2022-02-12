Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220212/nato-expansion-since-putins-2007-munich-speech-pushed-russia-to-edge---peskov-1092953767.html
NATO Expansion Since Putin's 2007 Munich Speech Pushed Russia to Edge - Peskov
NATO Expansion Since Putin's 2007 Munich Speech Pushed Russia to Edge - Peskov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO's continued expansion in the years since Russian President Vladimir Putin warned it in 2007 against pushing toward his country's... 12.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-12T01:45+0000
2022-02-12T01:44+0000
nato
dmitry peskov
munich
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/02/1092676761_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_24722229e9d265c5f4bdfd754206878a.jpg
"The cumulative effect of this expansion has grown and festered, forcing Russia — to put it in the words of our president — to the edge of its red lines as far as national and security interests are concerned," Dmitry Peskov said.Putin said at the Munich security conference that NATO sending battlegroups to eastern Europe "represents a serious provocation that reduces the level of mutual trust." The deployment raised the question of whom this buildup was aimed at, he added.Fifteen years on, this question still preoccupies Russian policy-makers, Peskov said during an interview timed to the anniversary of Putin's Munich speech. The spokesman said it had not been answered yet.Peskov's comments came moments after it was confirmed that Putin would be holding a Saturday call with US President Joe Biden in light of the latest spate of escalations in the region. Earlier Friday, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan shot down US media reports that claimed the Russian president had greenlighted an invasion order that would deploy troops into neighboring Ukraine. However, the US official did continue to speculate on potential scenarios without offering an ounce of solid evidence to back such assertions.Russia has repeatedly shot down allegations that it intends to invade Ukraine ever since the US began airing said claims in late 2021. At the time and since then, the US and its allies have fallen in line with the belief that Russia's troop presence along the nation's border is a prelude to an invasion of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220211/sullivan-dismisses-russian-invasion-order-rumors-but-still-wont-support-impending-attack-claims-1092951796.html
munich
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/02/1092676761_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5f2aa2a891106b824ea5eebb0fa9363e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato, dmitry peskov, munich, vladimir putin

NATO Expansion Since Putin's 2007 Munich Speech Pushed Russia to Edge - Peskov

01:45 GMT 12.02.2022
© AFP 2022American Soldiers are seen during NATO Saber Strike military exercises on June 16, 2017 in Orzysz, Poland.
American Soldiers are seen during NATO Saber Strike military exercises on June 16, 2017 in Orzysz, Poland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2022
© AFP 2022
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO's continued expansion in the years since Russian President Vladimir Putin warned it in 2007 against pushing toward his country's borders has driven Russia to the edge as far as its national and security interests go, the presidential spokesperson told Sputnik.
"The cumulative effect of this expansion has grown and festered, forcing Russia — to put it in the words of our president — to the edge of its red lines as far as national and security interests are concerned," Dmitry Peskov said.
Putin said at the Munich security conference that NATO sending battlegroups to eastern Europe "represents a serious provocation that reduces the level of mutual trust." The deployment raised the question of whom this buildup was aimed at, he added.
Fifteen years on, this question still preoccupies Russian policy-makers, Peskov said during an interview timed to the anniversary of Putin's Munich speech. The spokesman said it had not been answered yet.
Peskov's comments came moments after it was confirmed that Putin would be holding a Saturday call with US President Joe Biden in light of the latest spate of escalations in the region.
Earlier Friday, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan shot down US media reports that claimed the Russian president had greenlighted an invasion order that would deploy troops into neighboring Ukraine. However, the US official did continue to speculate on potential scenarios without offering an ounce of solid evidence to back such assertions.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan at a press conference on February 11, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2022
Sullivan Dismisses Russian ‘Invasion Order’ Rumors But Still Won’t Support Impending Attack Claims
Yesterday, 22:47 GMT
Russia has repeatedly shot down allegations that it intends to invade Ukraine ever since the US began airing said claims in late 2021. At the time and since then, the US and its allies have fallen in line with the belief that Russia's troop presence along the nation's border is a prelude to an invasion of Ukraine.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала