Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Demonstration Against COVID-19 Health-Passes and Vaccinations Takes Place in Paris
https://sputniknews.com/20220212/motivated-comments-are-not-welcome-india-blasts-foreign-remarks-on-karnataka-hijab-row-1092961765.html
'Motivated Comments Are Not Welcome': India Blasts Foreign Remarks on Karnataka Hijab Row
'Motivated Comments Are Not Welcome': India Blasts Foreign Remarks on Karnataka Hijab Row
The row over hijabs started in India's Karnataka in December after some female college students in the city of Udupi were denied permission to attend classes... 12.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-12T12:56+0000
2022-02-12T13:04+0000
india
hijab
hijab
sputnik
row
indian ministry of external affairs
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
karnataka
religious hatred
opposition
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0c/1092965044_0:137:3153:1911_1920x0_80_0_0_b776bdcba361bc48298f70c525c218a1.jpg
Amid rising global attention regarding Karnataka's escalating hijab row, India's External Affairs Ministry on Saturday took a jab at foreign organisations and individuals commenting on the matter, saying "motivated comments on internal issues are not welcome."The ministry's spokesperson Arindam Bagchi argued that "those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of the realities."Bagchi's response came after the Indian media asked for his reaction over remarks made by a few nations on the Karnataka state government's push to implement a dress code in educational institutions.On Friday, a US government organisation tasked with tracking and monitoring religious freedom outside America slammed the Karnataka government's handling of the hijab row.A top International Religious Freedom (IRF) official, Rashad Hussain, tweeted "hijab bans in schools violate religious freedom", as he referred to the Karnataka government's decision to not permit students inside classes to wear any kind of religious attire, including the saffron scarves worn by Hindus.On Tuesday, the state's ruling party announced the closure of educational institutions till the High Court gives its verdict on a clutch of petitions related to the hijab ban.The Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government's decision to close schools and colleges came after the row took a communal colour, before spreading to other parts of the state with a number of right-wing outfits launching a counter agitation backing Hindu students in their opposition to the hijab.
karnataka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0c/1092965044_211:0:2942:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e607e8e309bb680334075b2317cb304a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, hijab, hijab, sputnik, row, indian ministry of external affairs, bharatiya janata party (bjp), karnataka, religious hatred, opposition, saffron, hindus, students, students, government

'Motivated Comments Are Not Welcome': India Blasts Foreign Remarks on Karnataka Hijab Row

12:56 GMT 12.02.2022 (Updated: 13:04 GMT 12.02.2022)
© REUTERS / FRANCIS MASCARENHASWomen hold placards during a protest, organised by Hum Bhartiya, against the recent hijab ban in few colleges of Karnataka state, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, February 11, 2022.
Women hold placards during a protest, organised by Hum Bhartiya, against the recent hijab ban in few colleges of Karnataka state, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, February 11, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2022
© REUTERS / FRANCIS MASCARENHAS
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
The row over hijabs started in India's Karnataka in December after some female college students in the city of Udupi were denied permission to attend classes wearing the Muslim headscarf. Subsequently, the protests turned violent, forcing the High Court to intervene, but the state's top judicial body has yet to announce a verdict on the matter.
Amid rising global attention regarding Karnataka's escalating hijab row, India's External Affairs Ministry on Saturday took a jab at foreign organisations and individuals commenting on the matter, saying "motivated comments on internal issues are not welcome."

The ministry's spokesperson Arindam Bagchi argued that "those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of the realities."
© PhotoArindam Bagchi Tweet on Hijab Row
Arindam Bagchi Tweet on Hijab Row - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2022
Arindam Bagchi Tweet on Hijab Row
© Photo
Bagchi's response came after the Indian media asked for his reaction over remarks made by a few nations on the Karnataka state government's push to implement a dress code in educational institutions.

On Friday, a US government organisation tasked with tracking and monitoring religious freedom outside America slammed the Karnataka government's handling of the hijab row.

A top International Religious Freedom (IRF) official, Rashad Hussain, tweeted "hijab bans in schools violate religious freedom", as he referred to the Karnataka government's decision to not permit students inside classes to wear any kind of religious attire, including the saffron scarves worn by Hindus.
On Tuesday, the state's ruling party announced the closure of educational institutions till the High Court gives its verdict on a clutch of petitions related to the hijab ban.

The Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government's decision to close schools and colleges came after the row took a communal colour, before spreading to other parts of the state with a number of right-wing outfits launching a counter agitation backing Hindu students in their opposition to the hijab.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала