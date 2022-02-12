Registration was successful!
LIVE: Demonstration Against COVID-19 Health-Passes and Vaccinations Takes Place in Paris
Meat Locker: Walmart Secures Steaks With Mesh Wiring Amid Rising Crime Rates – Video
Meat Locker: Walmart Secures Steaks With Mesh Wiring Amid Rising Crime Rates – Video
This comes as the number of violent offences reported across the country increased by 5 percent from 2019 and stood at 1.3 million cases in 2020, according to...
Florida resident Michael Fromhold got a shock recently when he visited a Walmart store and saw that the meat was locked up to stop customers from stealing it. He filmed Angus beef steaks wrapped in mesh wiring with electronic security tags. He shared the video on TikTok where it went viral, sparking a heated discussion about inflation and rising crime rates in the US. While some viewers were outraged to learn that Walmart had taken such precautionary measures, others said there was nothing surprising about "locking up" meat given the rising crime rate. There were also some who said that stealing meat was now the only way to afford it. "I don't know which is worse – the fact that it's locked up or that it's almost $21," one of the commentators wrote.
Meat Locker: Walmart Secures Steaks With Mesh Wiring Amid Rising Crime Rates – Video

15:09 GMT 12.02.2022
This comes as the number of violent offences reported across the country increased by 5 percent from 2019 and stood at 1.3 million cases in 2020, according to the FBI.
Florida resident Michael Fromhold got a shock recently when he visited a Walmart store and saw that the meat was locked up to stop customers from stealing it.
He filmed Angus beef steaks wrapped in mesh wiring with electronic security tags. He shared the video on TikTok where it went viral, sparking a heated discussion about inflation and rising crime rates in the US.
@oakwood19136 #foryou #walmart #florida #steak #TeamofTomorrow #mcdonaldshacks #justwrong ♬ original sound - Michael Fromhold
While some viewers were outraged to learn that Walmart had taken such precautionary measures, others said there was nothing surprising about "locking up" meat given the rising crime rate. There were also some who said that stealing meat was now the only way to afford it. "I don't know which is worse – the fact that it's locked up or that it's almost $21," one of the commentators wrote.
