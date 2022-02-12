https://sputniknews.com/20220212/legendary-hall-of-famer-joseph-namath-forecasts-super-bowl-winner-1092956666.html

Legendary Hall of Famer Joseph Namath Forecasts Super Bowl Winner

This year, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will meet in the final of the National Football League championship. The game will be played at the... 12.02.2022, Sputnik International

Joseph Namath, a former American football quarterback who played in the American Football League (AFL) and National Football League (NFL), has predicted the upcoming Super Bowl winner, saying that the winning team will ultimately be "the one who makes the fewest mistakes, the one that doesn't beat themselves as much".According to Joseph Namath, if the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, which are set to clash on Sunday, play their best, it will ultimately be the Rams’ defence that would give them the major title.The final of the National Football League championship - the Super Bowl - is not just a fight for the title of NFL champion, but also a real national holiday for the people of America. The annual event in the life of American football is rightfully considered one of the most expensive sporting events in the world and is comparable to the Olympic Games or the World Cup.Every year the Super Bowl brings together luminaries from show business, sports and politics in an informal setting.

