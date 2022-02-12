https://sputniknews.com/20220212/just-in-time-for-galentines-day-hillary-clinton-touts-but-her-emails-caps-1092968584.html

'Just in Time for Galentine's Day': Hillary Clinton Touts 'But Her Emails' Caps

It appears one-time presidential hopeful and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has taken aim at some of her critics by promoting a particular headwear.The hats touted by Clinton – black caps emblazoned with the words “But Her Emails” – seem to be a reference to the criticism she soaked up for the private email scandal during her tenure as US state secretary, which became a major point of discussion during the 2016 presidential election she lost to Donald Trump.“Just in time for Galentine's Day, and the news that Trump was flushing documents down White House toilets,” Clinton wrote in an Instagram post featuring a photo of her wearing one of the hats.She also promised that the proceeds will “support the work of our partner groups to protect voting rights, help young progressives run for office, and more.⁣”The Hill also points out that this isn't the first time Clinton has peddled a product related to the email server story; the store selling the hats is also trying to shift “But Her Emails” mugs.This development comes in the wake of allegations brought by NYT journalist Maggie Haberman in her upcoming book about staffers at the White House finding ripped-up printed paper clogging a toilet during Trump's presidency, which staffers allegedly blamed on the 45th POTUS. Trump himself has denied these allegations as "categorically untrue” and said they're made up "in order to get publicity for a 'mostly fictitious book.'"

