Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220212/help-from-abroad-uk-police-save-woman-in-canada-from-intruder-after-mistake-call-1092957630.html
Help From Abroad: UK Police Save Woman in Canada From Intruder After Mistake Call
Help From Abroad: UK Police Save Woman in Canada From Intruder After Mistake Call
A police station in the UK saved a woman in Canada whose home was invaded by an intruder. 12.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-12T07:33+0000
2022-02-12T07:33+0000
world
uk
canada
police
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088878422_0:204:2048:1356_1920x0_80_0_0_27ec875c49c3fa4d69b20545c30f5475.jpg
On Wednesday afternoon, Canadian woman living in Ontario mistakenly contacted a police station more than 4,000 kilometres away from her.UK’s Durham Constabulary received a message via its online service about an intruder in Canada, according to CBC News."I need help, he is going to come, he is in the house," the woman wrote.Realising the woman had meant to contact a different law enforcement force in another country, the call handler, without closing the chat with woman’s message, asked his colleagues to contact police officers at Durham Regional Police Service in Ontario.According to Durham Constabulary, the suspect was tasered and eventually arrested about half an hour after the victim wrote her message.
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/08/1088878422_0:12:2048:1548_1920x0_80_0_0_01d7a24295940c60179069bde858ded2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, uk, canada, police

Help From Abroad: UK Police Save Woman in Canada From Intruder After Mistake Call

07:33 GMT 12.02.2022
© SputnikMetropolitan Police
Metropolitan Police - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
A police station in the UK saved a woman in Canada whose home was invaded by an intruder.
On Wednesday afternoon, Canadian woman living in Ontario mistakenly contacted a police station more than 4,000 kilometres away from her.
UK’s Durham Constabulary received a message via its online service about an intruder in Canada, according to CBC News.
"I need help, he is going to come, he is in the house," the woman wrote.
Realising the woman had meant to contact a different law enforcement force in another country, the call handler, without closing the chat with woman’s message, asked his colleagues to contact police officers at Durham Regional Police Service in Ontario.

"This was an unusual incident and a very distressing situation for the victim, but the team remained calm and managed to help our Canadian colleagues resolve the situation quickly and professionally," Andrea Arthur, the inspector and head of the force control room in UK, said as quoted by CBC News.

According to Durham Constabulary, the suspect was tasered and eventually arrested about half an hour after the victim wrote her message.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала