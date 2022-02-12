https://sputniknews.com/20220212/help-from-abroad-uk-police-save-woman-in-canada-from-intruder-after-mistake-call-1092957630.html

Help From Abroad: UK Police Save Woman in Canada From Intruder After Mistake Call

On Wednesday afternoon, Canadian woman living in Ontario mistakenly contacted a police station more than 4,000 kilometres away from her.UK’s Durham Constabulary received a message via its online service about an intruder in Canada, according to CBC News."I need help, he is going to come, he is in the house," the woman wrote.Realising the woman had meant to contact a different law enforcement force in another country, the call handler, without closing the chat with woman’s message, asked his colleagues to contact police officers at Durham Regional Police Service in Ontario.According to Durham Constabulary, the suspect was tasered and eventually arrested about half an hour after the victim wrote her message.

