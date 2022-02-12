Registration was successful!
LIVE: Demonstration Against COVID-19 Health-Passes and Vaccinations Takes Place in Paris
https://sputniknews.com/20220212/french-police-use-tear-gas-to-disperse-freedom-convoy-covid-19-protest---videos-1092966730.html
French Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse 'Freedom Convoy' COVID-19 Protest - Videos
French Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse 'Freedom Convoy' COVID-19 Protest - Videos
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The rally of French motorists who took up the Canadian protest movement of "Freedom Convoy" against COVID-19 restrictions has reached the...
france
protest
covid-19
Motorists, who flocked to Paris from across the country, drove to the Arc de Triomphe and Champs-Elysees, honking, chanting slogans and waving flags.The rally was not authorised by the government, and armoured vehicles were dispatched in the city centre ahead of it.Videos of the protest have been shared online.
14:05 GMT 12.02.2022 (Updated: 14:07 GMT 12.02.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The rally of French motorists who took up the Canadian protest movement of "Freedom Convoy" against COVID-19 restrictions has reached the Champs-Elysees area in Paris, prompting the law enforcement to use tear gas, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.
Motorists, who flocked to Paris from across the country, drove to the Arc de Triomphe and Champs-Elysees, honking, chanting slogans and waving flags.
The rally was not authorised by the government, and armoured vehicles were dispatched in the city centre ahead of it.
Videos of the protest have been shared online.
