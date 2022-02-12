French Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse 'Freedom Convoy' COVID-19 Protest - Videos
14:05 GMT 12.02.2022 (Updated: 14:07 GMT 12.02.2022)
© SAMEER AL-DOUMYA demonstrator wearing a yellow vest holds a sign reading "Let's convoy our anger for our liberty" as he gathers with other protestors at the Place d'Italie in Paris on February 12, 2022 as convoys of protesters from the "Convoi de la Liberte" arrive in the French capital.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The rally of French motorists who took up the Canadian protest movement of "Freedom Convoy" against COVID-19 restrictions has reached the Champs-Elysees area in Paris, prompting the law enforcement to use tear gas, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.
Motorists, who flocked to Paris from across the country, drove to the Arc de Triomphe and Champs-Elysees, honking, chanting slogans and waving flags.
The rally was not authorised by the government, and armoured vehicles were dispatched in the city centre ahead of it.
Videos of the protest have been shared online.
