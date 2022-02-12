https://sputniknews.com/20220212/french-police-use-tear-gas-to-disperse-freedom-convoy-covid-19-protest---videos-1092966730.html

French Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse 'Freedom Convoy' COVID-19 Protest - Videos

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The rally of French motorists who took up the Canadian protest movement of "Freedom Convoy" against COVID-19 restrictions has reached the... 12.02.2022, Sputnik International

Motorists, who flocked to Paris from across the country, drove to the Arc de Triomphe and Champs-Elysees, honking, chanting slogans and waving flags.The rally was not authorised by the government, and armoured vehicles were dispatched in the city centre ahead of it.Videos of the protest have been shared online.

