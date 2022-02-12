https://sputniknews.com/20220212/france-sees-no-sign-of-russia-planning-to-invade-ukraine-based-on-putins-words-report-says-1092972167.html

France Sees No Sign of Russia Planning to Invade Ukraine Based on Putin's Words, Report Says

France Sees No Sign of Russia Planning to Invade Ukraine Based on Putin's Words, Report Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France sees no indication that Russia is preparing to take aggressive action against Ukraine based on what Russian President Vladimir Putin...

"We see no indication in what President Putin says that he is going to go on the offensive," the source was quoted as saying by Reuters.At the same time, Paris remains "extremely vigilant and alert" to the Russian military movement to prepare for any development, according to the report.During a phone call on Saturday, Russian and French presidents discussed speculative reports alleging that Russia has plans to attack Ukraine.Putin also drew Macron's attention to the lack of a "meaningful" response from the United States and NATO to Russian proposals on mutual security guarantees in Europe.

