International
BREAKING: Biden Made 'Clear' to Putin That Russia to Face 'Swift, Severe Costs' If It 'Invades Ukraine'
- Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
Russia-NATO Row on European Security
Russia proposed draft agreements on security guarantees for NATO and the US in late 2021 requesting the alliance not to expand eastward as Moscow considers such a move a threat to its national security. NATO insists it will not allow its "Open Door" policy to be slammed shut.
France Sees No Sign of Russia Planning to Invade Ukraine Based on Putin's Words, Report Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France sees no indication that Russia is preparing to take aggressive action against Ukraine based on what Russian President Vladimir Putin... 12.02.2022
"We see no indication in what President Putin says that he is going to go on the offensive," the source was quoted as saying by Reuters.At the same time, Paris remains "extremely vigilant and alert" to the Russian military movement to prepare for any development, according to the report.
18:08 GMT 12.02.2022 (Updated: 18:13 GMT 12.02.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France sees no indication that Russia is preparing to take aggressive action against Ukraine based on what Russian President Vladimir Putin told French leader Emmanuel Macron over phone on Saturday, Reuters reported, citing a source at the Elysee Palace.
"We see no indication in what President Putin says that he is going to go on the offensive," the source was quoted as saying by Reuters.
At the same time, Paris remains "extremely vigilant and alert" to the Russian military movement to prepare for any development, according to the report.
During a phone call on Saturday, Russian and French presidents discussed speculative reports alleging that Russia has plans to attack Ukraine.

"Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron have discussed the situation with provocative speculations about Russia's alleged plans to 'invade' Ukraine, which have been accompanied by massive delivery of advanced arms to that country [Ukraine] as a pretext is being created for potential aggression on part of Ukrainian forces in Donbas," the Kremlin said in a statement.
Putin also drew Macron's attention to the lack of a "meaningful" response from the United States and NATO to Russian proposals on mutual security guarantees in Europe.
