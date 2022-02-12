https://sputniknews.com/20220212/despite-deaths-states-reopen-to-ease-economic-woes-ahead-of-midterms-1092947594.html

Despite Deaths, States Reopen to Ease Economic Woes Ahead of Midterms

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about Americans suffering the consequences of the Fed printing too much money... 12.02.2022, Sputnik International

Despite Deaths, States Reopen to Ease Economic Woes Ahead of Midterms On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about Americans suffering the consequences of the Fed printing too much money, ethical considerations of dropping mask mandates, and Biden snapping at Lester Holt after asking about his administration’s inflation failures.

Guests:Mark Frost - Economist | Biden’s Big Inflation LieDr. Gene Olinger - Virologist | Ethical Considerations of Dropping Mask MandatesKim Iversen - Host of The Kim Iversen Show | Biden Snaps At Lester Holt Over Inflation QuestionIn the first hour, Mark Frost joined the show to talk about how Americans are suffering the consequences of the Federal Reserve overstimulating the economy, Biden touting his ‘transitory inflation’ lie, and how inflation hurts the poor the most.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Dr. Gene Olinger for a discussion on America lacking bipartisan leadership through the pandemic, if mask mandates are the right tool to combat skyrocketing deaths, and a new study out of the UK about immunity from vaccines.In the third hour, Kim Iversen joined the conversation to talk about Joe Biden snapping at Lester Holt as his administration is getting flak for its handling of inflation. We also debated the effectiveness of mask policies and if now is the right time to drop them.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

