Demonstration Against COVID-19 Health-Passes and Vaccinations Takes Place in Paris
europe
france
paris
Sputnik is live from Paris as a number of demonstrators gather to protest against COVID-19 health passes and vaccinations.The protest is expected to be joined by the Yellow Vests movement, anti-vaccination activists and possibly truckers, who had announced plans to demonstrate in Paris this weekend against COVID-19 restrictions despite being banned from entering the city.The Paris police on Thursday banned planned motorcade protests against COVID-19 restrictions, similar to those in Canada, citing a potential threat to public order.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
europe, france, paris

13:44 GMT 12.02.2022 (Updated: 13:48 GMT 12.02.2022)
© AP Photo / Adrienne SurprenantA camper van part of a convoy drives past the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Elysees avenue as police officers stand guard, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022 in Paris. Paris police intercepted at least 500 vehicles attempting to enter the French capital in defiance of a police order to take part in protests against virus restrictions inspired by the Canada's horn-honking "Freedom Convoy."
The first stage of lifting COVID-19 restrictions in France started on 2 February, cancelling requirements that people wear masks and work remotely. The second stage of removing the COVID-19 restrictions will begin on 16 February, with nightclubs and concert halls reopening.
Sputnik is live from Paris as a number of demonstrators gather to protest against COVID-19 health passes and vaccinations.
The protest is expected to be joined by the Yellow Vests movement, anti-vaccination activists and possibly truckers, who had announced plans to demonstrate in Paris this weekend against COVID-19 restrictions despite being banned from entering the city.
The Paris police on Thursday banned planned motorcade protests against COVID-19 restrictions, similar to those in Canada, citing a potential threat to public order.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
