Demonstration Against COVID-19 Health-Passes and Vaccinations Takes Place in Paris

Demonstration Against COVID-19 Health-Passes and Vaccinations Takes Place in Paris

The first stage of lifting COVID-19 restrictions in France started on 2 February, cancelling requirements that people wear masks and work remotely. The second... 12.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-12T13:44+0000

2022-02-12T13:44+0000

2022-02-12T13:48+0000

europe

france

paris

Sputnik is live from Paris as a number of demonstrators gather to protest against COVID-19 health passes and vaccinations.The protest is expected to be joined by the Yellow Vests movement, anti-vaccination activists and possibly truckers, who had announced plans to demonstrate in Paris this weekend against COVID-19 restrictions despite being banned from entering the city.The Paris police on Thursday banned planned motorcade protests against COVID-19 restrictions, similar to those in Canada, citing a potential threat to public order.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

france

paris

