Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hold Hearing on Valieva's Doping Case on Sunday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has announced that it would start hearing the case on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's decision to... 12.02.2022
11:48 GMT 12.02.2022 (Updated: 11:49 GMT 12.02.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has announced that it would start hearing the case on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's decision to lift the temporary suspension of Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva at 12:30 GMT on 13 February.
“The Panel has issued procedural directions to the parties including the holding of a hearing by videoconference on Sunday, 13 February at 8:30pm (Beijing time). Following the hearing, the Panel will deliberate and prepare the Arbitral Award containing its decision,” the court said in a statement.
According to the CAS, the panel of arbitrators would include the representatives of Italy, the United States and Slovenia.
The court also said that the decision on the case is expected to be made public on Monday afternoon.
This past Friday, the International Testing Agency said that Valieva's probe, which was performed by a WADA-accredited laboratory in Stockholm on December 25 and reported by it on Tuesday, contained a banned substance
called trimetazidine. The athlete was initially suspended from the 2022 Beijing Olympics, but appealed the suspension and was allowed to continue to participate in the Games on Wednesday.