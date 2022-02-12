Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Demonstrators Take to the Streets in Vienna to Protest COVID-19 Restrictions, Vaccine Mandate
- Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2022
2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing
The XXIV Olympic Winter Games, which are scheduled from 4-20 February, are kicking off in the Chinese capital. Almost 3,000 athletes from over 90 countries are participating in the games, competing in 15 various disciplines.
https://sputniknews.com/20220212/court-of-arbitration-for-sport-to-hold-hearing-on-valievas-doping-case-on-sunday-1092962792.html
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hold Hearing on Valieva's Doping Case on Sunday
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hold Hearing on Valieva's Doping Case on Sunday
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has announced that it would start hearing the case on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's decision to... 12.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-12T11:48+0000
2022-02-12T11:49+0000
2022 winter olympic games in beijing
russia
figure skating
wada
court of arbitration for sport (cas)
doping
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092812446_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d0b4092c758fa6cd1749332b37d7d579.jpg
“The Panel has issued procedural directions to the parties including the holding of a hearing by videoconference on Sunday, 13 February at 8:30pm (Beijing time). Following the hearing, the Panel will deliberate and prepare the Arbitral Award containing its decision,” the court said in a statement.According to the CAS, the panel of arbitrators would include the representatives of Italy, the United States and Slovenia.The court also said that the decision on the case is expected to be made public on Monday afternoon.This past Friday, the International Testing Agency said that Valieva's probe, which was performed by a WADA-accredited laboratory in Stockholm on December 25 and reported by it on Tuesday, contained a banned substance called trimetazidine. The athlete was initially suspended from the 2022 Beijing Olympics, but appealed the suspension and was allowed to continue to participate in the Games on Wednesday.
https://sputniknews.com/20220211/why-now-sports-lawyer-questions-timing-of-kamila-valievas-doping-test-results-1092948511.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092812446_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bbb5140fd5381927916bbdaea34adf29.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, figure skating, wada, court of arbitration for sport (cas), doping

Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hold Hearing on Valieva's Doping Case on Sunday

11:48 GMT 12.02.2022 (Updated: 11:49 GMT 12.02.2022)
© REUTERS / Aleksandra SzmigielKamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee after winning gold during the flower ceremony. 7 February 2022.
Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee after winning gold during the flower ceremony. 7 February 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2022
© REUTERS / Aleksandra Szmigiel
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has announced that it would start hearing the case on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's decision to lift the temporary suspension of Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva at 12:30 GMT on 13 February.
“The Panel has issued procedural directions to the parties including the holding of a hearing by videoconference on Sunday, 13 February at 8:30pm (Beijing time). Following the hearing, the Panel will deliberate and prepare the Arbitral Award containing its decision,” the court said in a statement.
According to the CAS, the panel of arbitrators would include the representatives of Italy, the United States and Slovenia.
The court also said that the decision on the case is expected to be made public on Monday afternoon.
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's short program team figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2022
2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing
'Why Now?' Sports Lawyer Questions Timing of Kamila Valieva's Doping Test Results
Yesterday, 17:53 GMT
This past Friday, the International Testing Agency said that Valieva's probe, which was performed by a WADA-accredited laboratory in Stockholm on December 25 and reported by it on Tuesday, contained a banned substance called trimetazidine. The athlete was initially suspended from the 2022 Beijing Olympics, but appealed the suspension and was allowed to continue to participate in the Games on Wednesday.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала