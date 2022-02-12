https://sputniknews.com/20220212/court-of-arbitration-for-sport-to-hold-hearing-on-valievas-doping-case-on-sunday-1092962792.html

Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hold Hearing on Valieva's Doping Case on Sunday

Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hold Hearing on Valieva's Doping Case on Sunday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has announced that it would start hearing the case on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's decision to... 12.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-12T11:48+0000

2022-02-12T11:48+0000

2022-02-12T11:49+0000

2022 winter olympic games in beijing

russia

figure skating

wada

court of arbitration for sport (cas)

doping

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092812446_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d0b4092c758fa6cd1749332b37d7d579.jpg

“The Panel has issued procedural directions to the parties including the holding of a hearing by videoconference on Sunday, 13 February at 8:30pm (Beijing time). Following the hearing, the Panel will deliberate and prepare the Arbitral Award containing its decision,” the court said in a statement.According to the CAS, the panel of arbitrators would include the representatives of Italy, the United States and Slovenia.The court also said that the decision on the case is expected to be made public on Monday afternoon.This past Friday, the International Testing Agency said that Valieva's probe, which was performed by a WADA-accredited laboratory in Stockholm on December 25 and reported by it on Tuesday, contained a banned substance called trimetazidine. The athlete was initially suspended from the 2022 Beijing Olympics, but appealed the suspension and was allowed to continue to participate in the Games on Wednesday.

https://sputniknews.com/20220211/why-now-sports-lawyer-questions-timing-of-kamila-valievas-doping-test-results-1092948511.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, figure skating, wada, court of arbitration for sport (cas), doping