CIA Data Mining, Fracking Earthquakes, and Truckers Protest Persist

CIA Data Mining, Fracking Earthquakes, and Truckers Protest Persist

The Misfits talk about the CIA collecting data on US citizens, fracking is causing earthquakes in the midwest, and the protest planned over the weekend in solidarity with the Freedom Convoy in Canada.

CIA Data Mining, Fracking Earthquakes, and Truckers Protest Persist The Misfits talk about the CIA collecting data on U.S. citizens, fracking is causing earthquakes in the midwest, and the protest planned over the weekend in solidarity with the Freedom Convoy in Canada.

George Szamuely, columnist and senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute, joined John and Michelle during the first hour to break down the latest developments from a very tense session yesterday between British Foreign Minister Liz Truss and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov.For the next segment, Guy McPherson, scientist, professor emeritus of natural resources, ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Arizona, joined the show to talk about the recent increase in earthquakes in Texas, which saw twice as many earthquakes in 2021 compared to the year prior, according to research by the Bureau of Economic Geology at the University of Texas at Austin. The Misfits ask McPherson why fracking causes earthquakes and how dangerous they are. Recent earthquakes are a result of wastewater disposal wells, a byproduct that results from drilling for natural gas that induces earthquakes, McPherson said.At the top of the last hour, Andalusia K. Soloff is a multimedia journalist, documentary filmmaker, and graphic novelist based in Mexico City who specializes in state violence, migration, indigenous land struggles and gender-based murders in Latin America. She joins the show to shed light on the assassinations of journalists in Mexico. Six weeks into 2022, five journalists have been murdered in Mexico, the deadliest year for journalists there in over a decade. Between 2000 and 2021, Mexico saw the murder of 145 journalists. Soloff explains that many of the murders follow reporting on corruption cases involving local politicians and drug cartels. Many journalists, especially those in border towns like Tijuana, are in fear of their lives yet remain committed to reporting on crime and corruption.KJ Noh, is a global justice activist, writer, teacher, and member of Veterans for Peace, joins Michelle and John to talk about what, if anything, results from the Quad meeting today in Australia. Foreign ministers of a bunch of NATO allies have been doing the rounds between Kiev and Moscow, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Asia meeting with leaders from Australia, Japan and India in the Quad format. Blinken is then headed to Fiji and then back on US soil in Hawaii.The Misfits close the show with Friday’s Stories of the Weird, not to be missed. We sign off till Monday…We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

