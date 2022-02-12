https://sputniknews.com/20220212/charity-fraud-how-legal-action-against-blm-non-profit-may-trigger-probe-into-clinton-foundation-1092967393.html

Charity Fraud: How Legal Action Against BLM Non-Profit May Trigger Probe Into Clinton Foundation

The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation's (BLMGNF) alleged charity fraud was in the crosshairs of US states' attorney generals last week. According to the New York Post, Indiana, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Virginia have all revoked the BLMNGF’s charitable registration. California and Washington went even further by threatening to hold the charity's leaders personally liable for not revealing what exactly happened to tens of millions of dollars in donations amid George Floyd protests in 2020.From BLMGNF to Clinton FoundationThe states' attorney generals' effort to get to the bottom of the BLMGNF's failure to produce the required IRS 990 form detailing its financial activities gives hope that the US will focus on its broader charity fraud problem, according to Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel.Over the past several years Ortel – a US independent analyst who was the first to uncover financial discrepancies at General Electric and predict its downfall in 2008 – has looked into alleged charity fraud on both sides of the US political spectrum.One of them is the Clinton Foundation, which Ortel started to investigate during Hillary Clinton's 2015/2016 presidential cycle. The Wall Street analyst has come to the conclusion that the Clintons' charity has neither been lawfully organised nor properly managed. Moreover, its supposed financial reports are "riddled with errors that attempt to mask hundreds of millions of dollars in diverted contributions claimed by donors but not found in Clinton Foundation public disclosures," according to him.Ortel suggests that US state DOJs' investigation of the BLMGNF could become a precedent for probing the Clinton Foundation's alleged charity frauds, which may also start at local level.The Wall Street analyst underscores that these are no "minor mistakes": as in the case of BLM and other scams, gullible donors – as well as co-conspirators in charity frauds, money laundering, and tax evasion – use porous, loosely controlled "organisations" to route dirty money towards politically influential families such as the Clintons."The NY AG and the IRS have considerable resources at their disposal to police these apparent scams," he says.Clinton Foundation Whistleblowers' Legal Battle With IRSPresently, Clinton Foundation whistleblowers Lawrence W. Doyle and John F. Moynihan are continuing their legal fight in the US Tax Court after they filed a lawsuit against the IRS in March 2019. The two forensic investigators filed whistleblower submissions with the IRS over the charity's suspected misdeeds as early as August 2017. However, the government body appeared unwilling to consider their claim, despite the IRS website encouraging everyone to immediately report tax scams.In December 2018, Doyle and Mohnihan testified before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, alleging that the Clinton Foundation owes the US government between $400 million and $2.5 billion in taxes. According to them, the charity does not operate as a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organisation but acts as nothing short of a foreign agent.Why Alleged Charity Scam May be Used Against HillaryOrtel does not rule out that the Clintons' political opponents within the Democratic Party may use an inquiry into the Clinton charity to paralyse Hillary and Bill's political activities – as Biden's polls slide.Fox News' host Sean Hannity tweeted on Saturday that Hillary Clinton is reportedly going to speak at the New York Democratic Convention. "Could this mean she’s getting ready to run again in 2024?" the journalist asked. Conservative pundits and Democratic insiders have been discussing Hillary's potential run for the past few months. Dick Morris, a one-time top adviser to former President Bill Clinton, suggested in his blog that Hillary will outplay Team Biden and summon moderates or disillusioned leftists to her banner in 2024. According to Ortel, Hillary's alleged presidential bid may prompt her political opponents from the Democratic Party and GOP to subject the Clinton Foundation's charitable activities to further scrutiny, therefore disrupting the Clintons' power play.Ortel believes that the Democrat Party must cleanse itself, which also should involve a thorough examination of the financial activities of the Obama Foundation and Biden Cancer Initiative."As it does, bringing incorrigible charity scam artists to justice should become a unifying and bipartisan exercise," the Wall Street analyst emphasises.

