Bus Explosion in China Kills One, Injures 42- Video

International
Demonstration Against COVID-19 Health-Passes and Vaccinations Takes Place in Paris
https://sputniknews.com/20220212/bus-explosion-in-china-kills-1-injures-42--video-1092966099.html
asia & pacific
china
explosion
According to police, the explosion in a city passenger bus occurred at 5:55 p.m. local time (09:55 GMT). As a result, one person died, two people were seriously injured and 40 received minor injuries.The causes of the incident are being investigated, the police said.
News
asia & pacific, china, explosion

13:38 GMT 12.02.2022 (Updated: 13:45 GMT 12.02.2022)
China Ambulance
China Ambulance
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A bus explosion in the northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang has left one person dead and 42 injured, local police said on Saturday.
According to police, the explosion in a city passenger bus occurred at 5:55 p.m. local time (09:55 GMT).
As a result, one person died, two people were seriously injured and 40 received minor injuries.
The causes of the incident are being investigated, the police said.
