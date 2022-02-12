Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20220212/bus-explosion-in-china-kills-1-injures-42--video-1092966099.html
Bus Explosion in China Kills One, Injures 42- Video
Bus Explosion in China Kills One, Injures 42- Video
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A bus explosion in the northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang has left one person dead and 42 injured, local police said on Saturday. 12.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-12T13:38+0000
2022-02-12T13:38+0000
2022-02-12T13:45+0000
asia & pacific
china
explosion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101518/70/1015187048_0:251:4811:2957_1920x0_80_0_0_3cf54d3182778af8f6548649abaf3a81.jpg
According to police, the explosion in a city passenger bus occurred at 5:55 p.m. local time (09:55 GMT). As a result, one person died, two people were seriously injured and 40 received minor injuries.The causes of the incident are being investigated, the police said.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101518/70/1015187048_268:0:4544:3207_1920x0_80_0_0_fa59a38034893f19ae5363e24d0625f3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
asia & pacific, china, explosion
Bus Explosion in China Kills One, Injures 42- Video 13:38 GMT 12.02.2022 (Updated: 13:45 GMT 12.02.2022) Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A bus explosion in the northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang has left one person dead and 42 injured, local police said on Saturday.
According to police, the explosion in a city passenger bus occurred at 5:55 p.m. local time (09:55 GMT).
As a result, one person died, two people were seriously injured and 40 received minor injuries.
The causes of the incident are being investigated, the police said.