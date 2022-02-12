https://sputniknews.com/20220212/bunny-dressed-onlyfans-model-gatecrashes-protest-against-boris-johnson-1092956102.html

Bunny-Dressed OnlyFans Model Gatecrashes Protest Against Boris Johnson

The UK Prime Minister is currently under fire for allegedly participating in Downing Street parties held at a time when the country was plunged into the... 12.02.2022, Sputnik International

Brazilian model Cris Galera suddenly discovered herself at a politically-charged rally, while her intention was allegedly to simply spruce up her OnlyFans portfolio with some juicy pictures in a provocative bunny suit.She carefully reported her day in the centre of London in her Instagram stories, showing off her Playboy bunny outfit and filming the protesters against Boris Johnson that are seen holding up signs that read "Get your Johnson out of our democracy" and "There is no vaccine for Tory lies". The last sign ended up in Galera's own hands. According to her, she didn't even realise she was taking part in the political protest.She is also pictured holding a poster that reads "We despise Tory lies".In her highlighted stories titled "PLAYBOY", Galera documented herself posing for a line of photographers, while also sharing posts that other netizens made about her participating in the protest.While the Brazilian model, according to Daily Star, is about to debut in her first Playboy Australia, Downing Street has been rattled by the "partygate" scandal, with Boris Johnson facing an outcry over his alleged participation in "parties" held at No 10 during the coronavirus lockdown.

