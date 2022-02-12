Registration was successful!
Biden, Putin Finished Phone Conversation After One Hour
Biden, Putin Finished Phone Conversation After One Hour
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin finished their phone conversation that lasted about an hour, US media... 12.02.2022
"WH [the White House] says the hour-long Biden-Putin call ended at 12:06pET. [17:06 GMT]," Steven Portnoy, CBS news pool reported, tweeted.The phone conversation between the two leaders, which is their third since the beginning of the crisis around Ukraine, started at 16:04 GMT, the White House reported earlier.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin finished their phone conversation that lasted about an hour, US media reported, citing the White House.
"WH [the White House] says the hour-long Biden-Putin call ended at 12:06pET. [17:06 GMT]," Steven Portnoy, CBS news pool reported, tweeted.
The phone conversation between the two leaders, which is their third since the beginning of the crisis around Ukraine, started at 16:04 GMT, the White House reported earlier.