Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Biden Made 'Clear' to Putin That Russia to Face 'Swift, Severe Costs' If It 'Invades Ukraine'
https://sputniknews.com/20220212/biden-made-clear-to-putin-that-us-open-for-diplomacy-but-ready-for-other-scenarios-wh-says-1092972113.html
Biden Made 'Clear' to Putin That Russia to Face 'Swift, Severe Costs' If It 'Invades Ukraine'
Biden Made 'Clear' to Putin That Russia to Face 'Swift, Severe Costs' If It 'Invades Ukraine'
Presidents Putin and Biden spoke by phone Saturday amid growing tensions over Ukraine. Their conversation was preceded by talks between Foreign Minister Sergei... 12.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-12T18:03+0000
2022-02-12T18:22+0000
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/09/1082577311_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1a41c95a3c9c7d7e69c5052d1ad857c7.jpg
President Joe Biden has warned that a Russian "further invasion of Ukraine" would prompt Washington and its allies to "respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs on Russia," the White House said in a readout following Saturday's talks."President Biden reiterated that a further Russian invasion of Ukraine would produce widespread human suffering and diminish Russia's standing," the White House added.The White House did not elaborate on what these "other scenarios" or "swift and severe costs" might constitute. However, US officials and lawmakers have threatened to impose a range of sanctions against Moscow, including "preemptive sanctions," i.e. before Russia does anything, to "punish" the country for its "escalation" in Ukraine.The Kremlin has yet to publish a readout on its take of Saturday's conversation between Putin and Biden.Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his US counterpart Antony Blinken that "the propaganda campaign launched by the United States and its allies about 'Russian aggression' against Ukraine has provocative goals, encouraging the authorities in Kiev to sabotage the Minsk Agreements and pernicious attempts to resolve the 'Donbass problems' by force."Lavrov added that the US and its allies have ignored Russian security concerns related to NATO's expansion, and Moscow's requests that the alliance not deploy offensive strike systems near Russia's border.A statement by State Department spokesman Ned Price on Blinken's behalf said the secretary had informed his Russian counterpart that "a diplomatic path to resolving the crisis remained open, but would require Moscow to deescalate and engage in good-faith discussions."
https://sputniknews.com/20220212/lavrov-tells-blinken-propaganda-about-russian-aggression-against-ukraine-has-provocative-purposes-1092963955.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/09/1082577311_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1b7ce16c6ad8865fe9d7a326d3cca6e0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine

Biden Made 'Clear' to Putin That Russia to Face 'Swift, Severe Costs' If It 'Invades Ukraine'

18:03 GMT 12.02.2022 (Updated: 18:22 GMT 12.02.2022)
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikPresident Joe Biden, seen in reflection, sits next to a bowl of Irish shamrocks, left, as he has a virtual meeting with Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin on St. Patrick's Day, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Washington.
President Joe Biden, seen in reflection, sits next to a bowl of Irish shamrocks, left, as he has a virtual meeting with Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin on St. Patrick's Day, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2022
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
Subscribe
Being updated
Presidents Putin and Biden spoke by phone Saturday amid growing tensions over Ukraine. Their conversation was preceded by talks between Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The Russian diplomat told his US counterpart that US claims about "Russian aggression" constitute "propaganda" pursuing "provocative goals."
President Joe Biden has warned that a Russian "further invasion of Ukraine" would prompt Washington and its allies to "respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs on Russia," the White House said in a readout following Saturday's talks.
"President Biden reiterated that a further Russian invasion of Ukraine would produce widespread human suffering and diminish Russia's standing," the White House added.
"President Biden was clear with President Putin that while the United States to engage in diplomacy, in full coordination with our allies and partners, we are equally prepared for other scenarios," the readout warned.
The White House did not elaborate on what these "other scenarios" or "swift and severe costs" might constitute. However, US officials and lawmakers have threatened to impose a range of sanctions against Moscow, including "preemptive sanctions," i.e. before Russia does anything, to "punish" the country for its "escalation" in Ukraine.
The Kremlin has yet to publish a readout on its take of Saturday's conversation between Putin and Biden.
Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his US counterpart Antony Blinken that "the propaganda campaign launched by the United States and its allies about 'Russian aggression' against Ukraine has provocative goals, encouraging the authorities in Kiev to sabotage the Minsk Agreements and pernicious attempts to resolve the 'Donbass problems' by force."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks on the phone - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2022
Lavrov Tells Blinken Propaganda About 'Russian Aggression' Against Ukraine Has Provocative Purposes
12:29 GMT
Lavrov added that the US and its allies have ignored Russian security concerns related to NATO's expansion, and Moscow's requests that the alliance not deploy offensive strike systems near Russia's border.
A statement by State Department spokesman Ned Price on Blinken's behalf said the secretary had informed his Russian counterpart that "a diplomatic path to resolving the crisis remained open, but would require Moscow to deescalate and engage in good-faith discussions."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала