https://sputniknews.com/20220212/biden-made-clear-to-putin-that-us-open-for-diplomacy-but-ready-for-other-scenarios-wh-says-1092972113.html

Biden Made 'Clear' to Putin That Russia to Face 'Swift, Severe Costs' If It 'Invades Ukraine'

Biden Made 'Clear' to Putin That Russia to Face 'Swift, Severe Costs' If It 'Invades Ukraine'

Presidents Putin and Biden spoke by phone Saturday amid growing tensions over Ukraine. Their conversation was preceded by talks between Foreign Minister Sergei... 12.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-12T18:03+0000

2022-02-12T18:03+0000

2022-02-12T18:22+0000

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/09/1082577311_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1a41c95a3c9c7d7e69c5052d1ad857c7.jpg

President Joe Biden has warned that a Russian "further invasion of Ukraine" would prompt Washington and its allies to "respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs on Russia," the White House said in a readout following Saturday's talks."President Biden reiterated that a further Russian invasion of Ukraine would produce widespread human suffering and diminish Russia's standing," the White House added.The White House did not elaborate on what these "other scenarios" or "swift and severe costs" might constitute. However, US officials and lawmakers have threatened to impose a range of sanctions against Moscow, including "preemptive sanctions," i.e. before Russia does anything, to "punish" the country for its "escalation" in Ukraine.The Kremlin has yet to publish a readout on its take of Saturday's conversation between Putin and Biden.Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his US counterpart Antony Blinken that "the propaganda campaign launched by the United States and its allies about 'Russian aggression' against Ukraine has provocative goals, encouraging the authorities in Kiev to sabotage the Minsk Agreements and pernicious attempts to resolve the 'Donbass problems' by force."Lavrov added that the US and its allies have ignored Russian security concerns related to NATO's expansion, and Moscow's requests that the alliance not deploy offensive strike systems near Russia's border.A statement by State Department spokesman Ned Price on Blinken's behalf said the secretary had informed his Russian counterpart that "a diplomatic path to resolving the crisis remained open, but would require Moscow to deescalate and engage in good-faith discussions."

https://sputniknews.com/20220212/lavrov-tells-blinken-propaganda-about-russian-aggression-against-ukraine-has-provocative-purposes-1092963955.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine