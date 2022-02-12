https://sputniknews.com/20220212/australian-prime-minister-calls-on-citizens-to-leave-ukraine-over-tensions-with-russia-1092955507.html

Australian Prime Minister Calls on Citizens to Leave Ukraine Over Tensions With Russia

Australian Prime Minister Calls on Citizens to Leave Ukraine Over Tensions With Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called on citizens of his country to leave Ukraine amid the escalation of tensions on the... 12.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-12T04:52+0000

2022-02-12T04:52+0000

2022-02-12T04:52+0000

world

australia

new zealand

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092819317_0:128:3072:1856_1920x0_80_0_0_3ab47d7346f4ced3e14ef8f8719fd7dd.jpg

“We respect their decisions [Australians who stay in Ukraine], but our advice to them is very clear – this is a very dangerous situation and for your own safety you should seek to make your way out of Ukraine,” Morrison said, as quoted by the News.com.au news portal.He described the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border as serious.A similar call in its citizens was also made by the Foreign Ministry of New Zealand.In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion.Moscow has repeatedly said that it is not threatening anyone and pointed to NATO military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

australia

new zealand

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, australia, new zealand, ukraine