International
Australian Prime Minister Calls on Citizens to Leave Ukraine Over Tensions With Russia
Australian Prime Minister Calls on Citizens to Leave Ukraine Over Tensions With Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called on citizens of his country to leave Ukraine amid the escalation of tensions on the... 12.02.2022, Sputnik International
world, australia, new zealand, ukraine

Australian Prime Minister Calls on Citizens to Leave Ukraine Over Tensions With Russia

04:52 GMT 12.02.2022
© AP Photo / Rick RycroftAustralia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks at a press conference in Sydney, Australia on April 27, 2021
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks at a press conference in Sydney, Australia on April 27, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2022
© AP Photo / Rick Rycroft
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called on citizens of his country to leave Ukraine amid the escalation of tensions on the border with Russia.
“We respect their decisions [Australians who stay in Ukraine], but our advice to them is very clear – this is a very dangerous situation and for your own safety you should seek to make your way out of Ukraine,” Morrison said, as quoted by the News.com.au news portal.
He described the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border as serious.
“We hope for peace, but in the event of conflict, we want to ensure that Australians have had the opportunity to remove themselves from Ukraine to a place of safety – and we have been saying they consistently now for many, many weeks.” the prime minister added.
A similar call in its citizens was also made by the Foreign Ministry of New Zealand.
“In response to heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the New Zealand Government is advising New Zealanders in the Ukraine to leave immediately while there are commercial flights able to get them home,” Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said.
In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion.
Moscow has repeatedly said that it is not threatening anyone and pointed to NATO military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.
