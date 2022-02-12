Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades Collapses on Stage During Indian Premier League Mega Auction - Video
© Photo : Twitter screenshot / @Probantai1IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed on stage as he was hosting the competition's mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is widely regarded as the best and the richest T20 tournament in the world and its mega auction is awaited by thousands of young cricketers, including overseas players, every year. After all, it is a platform where a rookie could attain super stardom, besides providing him a foot in the door to the national team.
The incident took place as the bidding was on for Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka, prompting the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the parent body of the IPL, to halt the auction for a brief period.
Hugh Edmeades collapse in the middle of Ipl,I hope he is ok .#IPLMegaAuction2022 #IPLAuction #IPLMegaAuction #IPLAuction2022 pic.twitter.com/oqGuvqtKHj— bob the drop (@Probantai1) February 12, 2022
But the bidding war for the world's top cricketers resumed later with sports anchor Charu Sharma taking over Edmeades' duties at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Karnataka's capital.
Subsequently, the IPL and the tournament's official broadcaster Star Sports provided an update on Edmeades' health, revealing that the veteran auctioneer was "fine" and "responding to treatment."
"Mr. Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon. The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident & he is stable," IPL said on Twitter.
Meanwhile, India's Ishan Kishan became the most expensive buy of IPL 2022, as the five-time champions Mumbai Indians forked out a staggering $2.2 million for the explosive top-order batsman.