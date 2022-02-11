https://sputniknews.com/20220211/you-can-leave-your-hat-on-adele-busts-out-her-pole-dancing-moves-at-porn-idol-event---video-1092934749.html

You Can Leave Your Hat On: Adele Busts Out Her Pole Dancing Moves at 'Porn Idol' Event - Video

One onlooker reportedly said that Adele “was absolutely loving the event”, and that the singer was “having a great time with friends and loved watching the... 11.02.2022, Sputnik International

Popular English singer Adele has been spotted at a nightclub strip show in London this week, where she made a display of her pole dancing skills.According to the Daily Star, Adele was in the audience at G-A-Y’s Porn Idol event at Heaven on Thursday night when she suddenly got on stage and started dancing around a pole, eliciting cheers from the audience.“Imagine signing up to do Porn Idol, only to get onstage and realise Adele is there and is about to see you naked,” another fan remarked. “What a wild Thursday night.”A video of Adele busting her moves at the event, which reportedly involves “punters strip naked in the hope of winning a cash prize”, has since emerged on social media.

