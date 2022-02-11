Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
World Leaders Meet in Brest, France for One Ocean Summit
https://sputniknews.com/20220211/you-can-leave-your-hat-on-adele-busts-out-her-pole-dancing-moves-at-porn-idol-event---video-1092934749.html
You Can Leave Your Hat On: Adele Busts Out Her Pole Dancing Moves at 'Porn Idol' Event - Video
You Can Leave Your Hat On: Adele Busts Out Her Pole Dancing Moves at 'Porn Idol' Event - Video
One onlooker reportedly said that Adele “was absolutely loving the event”, and that the singer was “having a great time with friends and loved watching the... 11.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-11T10:51+0000
2022-02-11T10:51+0000
viral
adele
club
pole dance
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107930/92/1079309289_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_d507254be7b763829a748c984b2bb2e7.jpg
Popular English singer Adele has been spotted at a nightclub strip show in London this week, where she made a display of her pole dancing skills.According to the Daily Star, Adele was in the audience at G-A-Y’s Porn Idol event at Heaven on Thursday night when she suddenly got on stage and started dancing around a pole, eliciting cheers from the audience.“Imagine signing up to do Porn Idol, only to get onstage and realise Adele is there and is about to see you naked,” another fan remarked. “What a wild Thursday night.”A video of Adele busting her moves at the event, which reportedly involves “punters strip naked in the hope of winning a cash prize”, has since emerged on social media.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107930/92/1079309289_175:0:2906:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_28ce2bedbda8eddecddb5e90bf01f1e0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viral, adele, club, pole dance, video

You Can Leave Your Hat On: Adele Busts Out Her Pole Dancing Moves at 'Porn Idol' Event - Video

10:51 GMT 11.02.2022
© AP Photo / Jordan StraussIn this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Adele and her husband Simon Konecki have separated
In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Adele and her husband Simon Konecki have separated - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2022
© AP Photo / Jordan Strauss
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
One onlooker reportedly said that Adele “was absolutely loving the event”, and that the singer was “having a great time with friends and loved watching the show”.
Popular English singer Adele has been spotted at a nightclub strip show in London this week, where she made a display of her pole dancing skills.
According to the Daily Star, Adele was in the audience at G-A-Y’s Porn Idol event at Heaven on Thursday night when she suddenly got on stage and started dancing around a pole, eliciting cheers from the audience.
“Adele was absolutely loving the event. She was having a great time with friends and loved watching the show,” one onlooker told the newspaper. “After the contest was over she stormed the stage and the crowd went wild. No one was expecting a music icon to be there.”
“Imagine signing up to do Porn Idol, only to get onstage and realise Adele is there and is about to see you naked,” another fan remarked. “What a wild Thursday night.”
A video of Adele busting her moves at the event, which reportedly involves “punters strip naked in the hope of winning a cash prize”, has since emerged on social media.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала