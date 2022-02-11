You Can Leave Your Hat On: Adele Busts Out Her Pole Dancing Moves at 'Porn Idol' Event - Video

Popular English singer Adele has been spotted at a nightclub strip show in London this week, where she made a display of her pole dancing skills.According to the Daily Star, Adele was in the audience at G-A-Y’s Porn Idol event at Heaven on Thursday night when she suddenly got on stage and started dancing around a pole, eliciting cheers from the audience.“Imagine signing up to do Porn Idol, only to get onstage and realise Adele is there and is about to see you naked,” another fan remarked. “What a wild Thursday night.”A video of Adele busting her moves at the event, which reportedly involves “punters strip naked in the hope of winning a cash prize”, has since emerged on social media.
According to the Daily Star, Adele was in the audience at G-A-Y’s Porn Idol event at Heaven on Thursday night when she suddenly got on stage and started dancing around a pole, eliciting cheers from the audience.
“Adele was absolutely loving the event. She was having a great time with friends and loved watching the show,” one onlooker told the newspaper. “After the contest was over she stormed the stage and the crowd went wild. No one was expecting a music icon to be there.”
“Imagine signing up to do Porn Idol, only to get onstage and realise Adele is there and is about to see you naked,” another fan remarked. “What a wild Thursday night.”