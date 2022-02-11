https://sputniknews.com/20220211/ye-threatens-to-pull-out-of-coachella-unless-billie-eilish-apologizes-to-travis-scott-over-diss-1092925071.html
Ye Threatens to Pull Out of Coachella Unless Billie Eilish Apologizes to Travis Scott Over 'Diss'
Eilish stopped a show she was performing in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday when she saw a distressed fan. The young woman was close to the stage and Eilish requested security to retrieve an inhaler for her.As it turns out, West saw the good deed as a covert attack against Scott over the Astroworld tragedy that saw several concertgoers killed as a result of a massive crowd surge."Come on Billie we love you. Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen," he wrote on Instagram, referring to the November 2021 show. "Trav didn't have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened, and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella, but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform."The Astroworld Festival is an annual music event headlined by Scott; however, the Houston-based event took a deadly turn on November 5, 2021, when a crowd surge prompted the death of 10 people. The victims, who died as a result of accidental suffocation, ranged between the ages of 9 and 27. The incident resulted in over 400 lawsuits.Scott was pulled from this year's Coachella lineup after an online petition drew over 60,000 signatures attacking the rapper. "With recent tragedy and unnecessary death at Travis Scott's Astroworld concert, due to Scott's own gross negligence and sheer lack of compassion for human life, we ask AEG, Paul Tollet, and Goldenvoice to remove him as a performer from all festivals," the petition states.Eilish, West, and Harry Styles are scheduled to be headliners at this year's Coachella. Other notable names include Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Phoebe Bridgers. The event is hosted in Indio, California in April, with tickets ranging between $500 and $700.
Kanye West says he needs Billie Eilish to “apologize” to Travis Scott before he can perform at Coachella, after he interpreted comments she made during a recent show as a slap in the face to the young rapper. Both Eilish and West are scheduled to headline this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.
West’s Instagram post is a screenshot from the hip-hop account @RapSeaTV, showing an image of Eilish and Scott with the caption
: “Billie Eilish dissed Travis Scott at her concert after she stopped the show to give her fan an inhaler!”
Eilish stopped a show she was performing in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday when she saw a distressed fan. The young woman was close to the stage and Eilish requested security to retrieve an inhaler for her.
“Do you need an inhaler? Who needs it?” Eilish asked at the time, pointing into the pit area. “Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one? Guys, give it some time. Don’t crowd… We’re taking care of our people, hold on. I wait for people to be ok until I keep going.”
As it turns out, West saw the good deed as a covert attack against Scott over the Astroworld tragedy that saw several concertgoers killed as a result of a massive crowd surge.
“Come on Billie we love you. Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen,” he wrote on Instagram, referring to the November 2021 show. “Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened, and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella, but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”
The Astroworld Festival is an annual music event headlined by Scott; however, the Houston-based event took a deadly turn on November 5, 2021, when a crowd surge prompted the death of 10 people. The victims, who died as a result of accidental suffocation, ranged between the ages of 9 and 27. The incident resulted in over 400 lawsuits.
Hours after West threw shots at his fellow Grammy-winner, Eilish responded in the comment section of his post, writing, “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.”
Scott was pulled from this year’s Coachella lineup after an online petition
drew over 60,000 signatures attacking the rapper. “With recent tragedy and unnecessary death at Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert, due to Scott’s own gross negligence and sheer lack of compassion for human life, we ask AEG, Paul Tollet, and Goldenvoice to remove him as a performer from all festivals,” the petition states.
Eilish, West, and Harry Styles are scheduled to be headliners at this year’s Coachella
. Other notable names include Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Phoebe Bridgers. The event is hosted in Indio, California in April, with tickets ranging between $500 and $700.