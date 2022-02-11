https://sputniknews.com/20220211/world-leaders-meet-in-brest-france-for-one-ocean-summit--1092931379.html

World Leaders Meet in Brest, France for One Ocean Summit

A UN-backed conference on oceans was scheduled to take place in 2021 but was postponed to 2022 due to the pandemic. 11.02.2022, Sputnik International

French President Emmanuel Macron has brought together governmental, institutional and business leaders in Brest, France for the first high-level summit dedicated to the world’s pressing maritime issues.Several heads of state and government will speak at the event, including from Germany, the UK, South Korea, Japan, Canada.In September last year, Emmanuel Macron spoke about plans to hold such a summit. He stated that the event will be attended by scientists as well as UN representatives, business leaders, and heads of regional structures. According to the French leader, as a result of the discussions, initiatives should be put forward in the field of scientific research and the development of international law, which will better protect the oceans from negative impacts.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

