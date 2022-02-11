https://sputniknews.com/20220211/will-europe-leave-nato-behind-canada-trucker-blockade-shuts-down-auto-plants-1092924858.html

Will Europe Leave NATO Behind? Canada Trucker Blockade Shuts Down Auto Plants

A recent op-ed by Professor Sergey Karaganov argues that the current security infrastructure in Europe is unsustainable and that the EU should work with Russia...

Will Europe Leave NATO Behind? Canada Trucker Blockade Shuts Down Auto Plants A recent op-ed by Professor Sergey Karaganov argues that the current security infrastructure in Europe is unsustainable and that the EU should work with Russia to build a viable system "on the ruins of the present."

Dr. David Oualaalou, author and international security analyst, joins us to discuss the NATO crisis. A recent op-ed by Professor Sergey Karaganov argues that the current security infrastructure in Europe is unsustainable and that the EU should work with Russia to build a viable system "on the ruins of the present."Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss covid. A number of states that are controlled by Democratic Party governors and legislatures are relaxing covid measures. Also, the CDC is about to roll out 10 million doses of vaccines for young children.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch, joins us to discuss the Canada freedom convoy. The truckers' freedom convoy in Canada is starting to have real world consequences as auto plants are shutting down due to the supply chain disruption. Also, some Canadian provinces are relaxing covid measures and Ottawa tow truck owners are refusing to tow trucks participating in the protest.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss the current crime wave in the US. Homicide rates are skyrocketing in US cities as some politicians see room for improvement in 2022. Also, police shootings dramatically increased in 2021 and our guest discusses the government's reliance on state-sanctioned violence.James Carey, writer, activist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The US sanctions on Syria are making life unbearable for many citizens. Also, many Middle Eastern nations are turning to Russia and China to balance their international relationships.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Ukraine. Ukrainian leadership is splitting from the Biden team on the subject of "a Russian invasion". Also, the White House is mulling more sanctions against Russia and dangerous Nazis are running amuck in Ukraine.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss drones. Some US members of Congress are discussing whether they have the need and power to address the problems associated with civilian deaths from US drone attacks.Nicholas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss the US war budget. The US just approved a $70 million missile sale to Jordan, and Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) details why he wants to kill a $2.5 billion arms sale to Egypt.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

