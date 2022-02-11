https://sputniknews.com/20220211/white-house-press-secretary-jen-psaki-holds-briefing--1092949311.html

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Holds Briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Holds Briefing

A day earlier, US President Joe Biden addressed American citizens residing in Ukraine, urging them to leave the country immediately. 11.02.2022, Sputnik International

Watch a live broadcast from Washington, DC as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on Friday, 11 February.This comes a day after President Biden said in an interview with NBC that all American citizens living in Ukraine "should leave now" amid ongoing tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border.Moscow has repeatedly said that the West is deliberately ramping up tensions and stressed that Russia has no intention to attack either Ukraine or any other country. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

