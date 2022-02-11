Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Holds Briefing
https://sputniknews.com/20220211/white-house-press-secretary-jen-psaki-holds-briefing--1092949311.html
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Holds Briefing
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Holds Briefing
A day earlier, US President Joe Biden addressed American citizens residing in Ukraine, urging them to leave the country immediately. 11.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-11T19:06+0000
2022-02-11T19:06+0000
jen psaki
us
white house
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/12/1083186594_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7dd9f9a77a9032cf4eb4e478677bd9f3.jpg
Watch a live broadcast from Washington, DC as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on Friday, 11 February.This comes a day after President Biden said in an interview with NBC that all American citizens living in Ukraine "should leave now" amid ongoing tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border.Moscow has repeatedly said that the West is deliberately ramping up tensions and stressed that Russia has no intention to attack either Ukraine or any other country. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
white house
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Holds Briefing

19:06 GMT 11.02.2022
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki takes quesitons from reporters during the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on June 08, 2021 in Washington, DC.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki takes quesitons from reporters during the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on June 08, 2021 in Washington, DC. Psaki announced actions the Biden administration says it will take to strengthen critical American supply chains and promote economic security, national security, and good-paying, union jobs here at home. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / CHIP SOMODEVILLA
A day earlier, US President Joe Biden addressed American citizens residing in Ukraine, urging them to leave the country immediately.
Watch a live broadcast from Washington, DC as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing on Friday, 11 February.
This comes a day after President Biden said in an interview with NBC that all American citizens living in Ukraine "should leave now" amid ongoing tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border.
Moscow has repeatedly said that the West is deliberately ramping up tensions and stressed that Russia has no intention to attack either Ukraine or any other country.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
© Ruptly
