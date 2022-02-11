https://sputniknews.com/20220211/western-forces-could-be-behind-valievas-doping-case-russian-parliamentary-speaker-says-1092948029.html

Western Forces Could Be Behind Valieva's Doping Case, Russian Parliamentary Speaker Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The speaker of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matvienko, said on Friday that Western special forces could be behind... 11.02.2022, Sputnik International

On Monday, Russian figure skaters won the team tournament at the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. The award ceremony of the Russian skating team was postponed. On Wednesday, the Inside the Games news portal claimed that that was due to Valieva's failed drug test. The International Testing Agency then confirmed that Valieva, 15, tested positive for trimetazidine on 25 December but her suspension was withdrawn on 9 February. She is allowed to continue competing in the games. The Court of Arbitration for Sport is expected to rule on the case on 15 February.The lawmakers added that the situation seems odd, as Valieva had repeatedly taken drug tests that came back negative before and after a positive test on 25 December. These negative tests give no reason to doubt Valieva's "purity."The Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act was signed by then US President Donald Trump in 2020, giving US officials authority to prosecute individuals for doping at international sports competitions involving American athletes with fines of up to $1 million and imprisonment for up to 10 years. It was named after Russian whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov, a former director of the Russian Anti-Doping Centre.

