Western Forces Could Be Behind Valieva's Doping Case, Russian Parliamentary Speaker Says

2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing
The XXIV Olympic Winter Games, which are scheduled from 4-20 February, are kicking off in the Chinese capital. Almost 3,000 athletes from over 90 countries are participating in the games, competing in 15 various disciplines.
17:00 GMT 11.02.2022 (Updated: 17:03 GMT 11.02.2022)
© AP Photo / Natacha PisarenkoKamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's team free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing.
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's team free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2022
© AP Photo / Natacha Pisarenko
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The speaker of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matvienko, said on Friday that Western special forces could be behind the doping case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva.
On Monday, Russian figure skaters won the team tournament at the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. The award ceremony of the Russian skating team was postponed. On Wednesday, the Inside the Games news portal claimed that that was due to Valieva's failed drug test. The International Testing Agency then confirmed that Valieva, 15, tested positive for trimetazidine on 25 December but her suspension was withdrawn on 9 February. She is allowed to continue competing in the games. The Court of Arbitration for Sport is expected to rule on the case on 15 February.
"Why did the story initially emerge as an infoglut, a campaign of some Western media, rather than an official statement? You have to admit, at the very least it is strange. In my opinion, the recent statements from across the ocean have shed some light, from which it is evident that the story is being tied to the already well-known 'Rodchenkov Act.' We do remember who was behind it then, and we do understand now that the manipulations of special forces - it is clear which ones - are beginning to be seen behind this," Matvienko told reporters.
The lawmakers added that the situation seems odd, as Valieva had repeatedly taken drug tests that came back negative before and after a positive test on 25 December. These negative tests give no reason to doubt Valieva's "purity."
The Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act was signed by then US President Donald Trump in 2020, giving US officials authority to prosecute individuals for doping at international sports competitions involving American athletes with fines of up to $1 million and imprisonment for up to 10 years. It was named after Russian whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov, a former director of the Russian Anti-Doping Centre.
