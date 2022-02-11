Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo 'Accidentally' Goes Live on Instagram From Sauna
16:48 GMT 11.02.2022 (Updated: 16:49 GMT 11.02.2022)
© AP Photo / Martin MeissnerIn this June 8, 2019, file photo, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles when he arrives to a training session at the Bessa stadium in Porto, Portugal. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo won’t face criminal charges after a woman accused him of raping her at a Las Vegas Strip resort in 2009
© AP Photo / Martin Meissner
Man United wizard Cristiano Ronaldo is a giant on social media, with his followers on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter reaching 650 million. Besides, having the largest fan base on the popular photo sharing app, CR7 is also the most-followed individual on Facebook with more than 151 million charting his every move.
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo left millions of his fans baffled after the legendary footballer hosted a bizarre Instagram live which consisted of him simply staring at the camera while entering a sauna on Thursday.
We just made a video about how @Cristiano is an Instagram genius...— Athletic Interest (@AthleticIntrst) February 11, 2022
Then he decides to put out the weirdest Instagram live of all time!
To be fair, he managed to get 700k viewers instantly...impressive stats
watch our video here:https://t.co/uHM3PXz562#instagram #Ronaldo https://t.co/J01J7Orsde
It looked as though Ronaldo had accidently gone live on Instagram, seemingly unaware of how the feature works on the app.
Despite the Man U ace not saying a word in the video, he had 700,000 viewers the instant he went live on the platform.
Though the former Real Madrid frontman is well-known for his eccentricity, this latest act on Insta takes the biscuit and has completely baffled his fans. Even his former United teammate Rio Ferdinand was left scratching his head as he commented "What you doing, bro?"
Some of his supporters even went so far as to allege that he doesn't "even know how Instagram works".
Others deemed it the "weirdest Instagram live of all time".