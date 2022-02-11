Registration was successful!
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo 'Accidentally' Goes Live on Instagram From Sauna
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo 'Accidentally' Goes Live on Instagram From Sauna
Pawan Atri
Man United wizard Cristiano Ronaldo is a giant on social media, with his followers on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter reaching 650 million. Besides, having the largest fan base on the popular photo sharing app, CR7 is also the most-followed individual on Facebook with more than 151 million charting his every move.
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo left millions of his fans baffled after the legendary footballer hosted a bizarre Instagram live which consisted of him simply staring at the camera while entering a sauna on Thursday.
It looked as though Ronaldo had accidently gone live on Instagram, seemingly unaware of how the feature works on the app.
Despite the Man U ace not saying a word in the video, he had 700,000 viewers the instant he went live on the platform.
Though the former Real Madrid frontman is well-known for his eccentricity, this latest act on Insta takes the biscuit and has completely baffled his fans. Even his former United teammate Rio Ferdinand was left scratching his head as he commented "What you doing, bro?"
Some of his supporters even went so far as to allege that he doesn't "even know how Instagram works".
Others deemed it the "weirdest Instagram live of all time".
