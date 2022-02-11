https://sputniknews.com/20220211/us-man-who-freaked-out-over-passengers-collecting-his-dna-aboard-plane-to-face-no-charges---media-1092926959.html

US Man Who Freaked Out Over Passengers 'Collecting His DNA' Aboard Plane to Face No Charges - Media

On 9 February, Frontier Airlines flight 1335, which was en route from New York to Orlando, was diverted to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina.

The FBI has not filed criminal charges against a passenger who forced a Frontier Airlines flight to make an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, according to the WRAL media outlet.The man on board the flight was dissatisfied that he was touched by an autistic child and started behaving inappropriately."[The man] was really loud and obnoxious from the beginning. The passenger that was sitting behind him was a lady and her autistic son ... so I guess he kept getting poked and touched from behind and he started freaking out and claiming that, these people keep putting hands on me, they're trying to stick me with needles, they're trying to collect my DNA," Savannah Figueroa, who was on the flight 1335, said as quoted by the WRAL.According to Figueroa, the man was cursing, screaming and threatening everyone on the plane, Figueroa said. When flight attendants approached him and asked him what the problem was, he only became angrier.A video from social media shows the moment passengers trying to restrain him mid-flight.Flight attendants had to block the cockpit in order to protect the crew and passengers of the plane.After the plane landed in Raleigh-Durham International Airport, the man was escorted out and after two hours the flight continued to Orlando.

