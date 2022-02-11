https://sputniknews.com/20220211/uks-defence-chief-says-ready-to-discuss-russian-security-proposals-with-shoigu-1092943152.html

UK's Defence Chief Says Ready to Discuss Russian Security Proposals With Shoigu

UK's Defence Chief Says Ready to Discuss Russian Security Proposals With Shoigu

UK Defence Chief Ben Wallace traveled to Moscow on Friday for talks with his Russian counterpart, a day after Foreign Secretary Liz Truss's negotiations with... 11.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-11T14:31+0000

2022-02-11T14:31+0000

2022-02-11T14:58+0000

treaty

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092943863_0:67:2911:1704_1920x0_80_0_0_1844a492e7e28cfaad689d2922a92413.jpg

Ben Wallace has announced Britain's readiness to discuss Russia's security proposals with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu."I hope that by speaking today and starting that relationship, that was at zero percent, we can resolve a number of issues that you've raised," Wallace said.Shoigu asked Wallace to explain why the UK has deployed its special forces troops in Ukraine, and "gorging" Kiev with weapons deliveries.The Russian defence chief constituted the military-political situation in Europe as becoming "more and more tense," stressing that this was taking place by no fault of Moscow. "Unfortunately, the level of our cooperation is close to zero and is heading below zero; this is something we would like to avoid," Shoigu said."Therefore, I really hope to have the opportunity to discuss the most pressing issues with you without any escalation and raising of the temperature even higher in relations between Russia and NATO countries, and especially with the United Kingdom, taking into account our shared historical experience of cooperation and combat cooperation," Shoigu added.The Russian defence chief told his British counterpart that Russia has considered how to respond to the US and NATO on their rejection of Moscow's security guarantee proposals, and said he believes "we will respond in the near future."Wallace arrived in Moscow on Friday for talks with Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov - the Chief of Russian General Staff. His visit comes following icy negotiations between Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Thursday.

https://sputniknews.com/20220211/level-of-relations-between-russia-and-uk-is-close-to-zero-defence-minister-shoigu-says-1092941994.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

treaty