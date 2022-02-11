UK's Defence Chief Says Ready to Discuss Russian Security Proposals With Shoigu

Ben Wallace has announced Britain's readiness to discuss Russia's security proposals with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu."I hope that by speaking today and starting that relationship, that was at zero percent, we can resolve a number of issues that you've raised," Wallace said.Shoigu asked Wallace to explain why the UK has deployed its special forces troops in Ukraine, and "gorging" Kiev with weapons deliveries.The Russian defence chief constituted the military-political situation in Europe as becoming "more and more tense," stressing that this was taking place by no fault of Moscow. "Unfortunately, the level of our cooperation is close to zero and is heading below zero; this is something we would like to avoid," Shoigu said."Therefore, I really hope to have the opportunity to discuss the most pressing issues with you without any escalation and raising of the temperature even higher in relations between Russia and NATO countries, and especially with the United Kingdom, taking into account our shared historical experience of cooperation and combat cooperation," Shoigu added.The Russian defence chief told his British counterpart that Russia has considered how to respond to the US and NATO on their rejection of Moscow's security guarantee proposals, and said he believes "we will respond in the near future."Wallace arrived in Moscow on Friday for talks with Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov - the Chief of Russian General Staff. His visit comes following icy negotiations between Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Thursday.
UK Defence Chief Ben Wallace traveled to Moscow on Friday for talks with his Russian counterpart, a day after Foreign Secretary Liz Truss's negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Ahead of Wallace's visit, The Times reported that the defence chief would "warn Putin's generals" not to invade Ukraine.
Ben Wallace has announced Britain's readiness to discuss Russia's security proposals with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.
"I hope that by speaking today and starting that relationship, that was at zero percent, we can resolve a number of issues that you've raised," Wallace said.
"[That] we can address some of the issues raised in Russia's draft treaty...and we can try to move on to where we can resolve our issues together through diplomacy, through other actions, and through confidence-building measures," he added.
Shoigu asked Wallace to explain why the UK has deployed its special forces troops in Ukraine, and "gorging" Kiev with weapons deliveries.
"For our part, we would also like to suggest to contribute to reducing tensions and stopping the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Weapons are coming from all sides and it is being done publicly, demonstrably. It's not entirely clear why. I would like also to understand why the United Kingdom sent its special forces to Ukraine, and how long they will stay there," Shoigu said.
The Russian defence chief constituted the military-political situation in Europe as becoming "more and more tense," stressing that this was taking place by no fault of Moscow. "Unfortunately, the level of our cooperation is close to zero and is heading below zero; this is something we would like to avoid," Shoigu said.
"Therefore, I really hope to have the opportunity to discuss the most pressing issues with you without any escalation and raising of the temperature even higher in relations between Russia and NATO countries, and especially with the United Kingdom, taking into account our shared historical experience of cooperation and combat cooperation," Shoigu added.
The Russian defence chief told his British counterpart that Russia has considered how to respond to the US and NATO on their rejection of Moscow's security guarantee proposals, and said he believes "we will respond in the near future."
Wallace arrived in Moscow on Friday for talks with Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov - the Chief of Russian General Staff. His visit comes following icy negotiations between Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Thursday.