Sweden Debunks Claims Country's Social Services 'Kidnap' Muslim Children

Sweden Debunks Claims Country's Social Services 'Kidnap' Muslim Children

Earlier in the week several media reported that refugee parents in Sweden claimed they could not see their children after they had been "kidnapped" by social services."A disinformation campaign is currently under way on various social media – both in Sweden and abroad – alleging that Swedish social services kidnap Muslim children. This information is wrong. It is seriously misleading and aims to create tensions and spread mistrust," the ministry wrote on Twitter.Swedish social services have the right to take away children from parents against the parents’ will only through a court order, the ministry noted. This drastic step is taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the child and "the working hypothesis is that the child will be reunited with its parents," the ministry clarified.The ministry further warned against trusting harmful misinformation that aims to "confuse you or increase polarisation between various groups."

