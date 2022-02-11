Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220211/sweden-debunks-claims-countrys-social-services-kidnap-muslim-children-1092946158.html
Sweden Debunks Claims Country's Social Services 'Kidnap' Muslim Children
Sweden Debunks Claims Country's Social Services 'Kidnap' Muslim Children
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Swedish Foreign Ministry has dispelled rumours that the country's child services have been kidnapping Muslim children, saying the... 11.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-11T15:53+0000
2022-02-11T15:53+0000
sweden
muslim
children
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103721/77/1037217744_0:147:5616:3306_1920x0_80_0_0_dc92cef5e9f6a004f6daa3d1f52bdb59.jpg
Earlier in the week several media reported that refugee parents in Sweden claimed they could not see their children after they had been "kidnapped" by social services."A disinformation campaign is currently under way on various social media – both in Sweden and abroad – alleging that Swedish social services kidnap Muslim children. This information is wrong. It is seriously misleading and aims to create tensions and spread mistrust," the ministry wrote on Twitter.Swedish social services have the right to take away children from parents against the parents’ will only through a court order, the ministry noted. This drastic step is taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the child and "the working hypothesis is that the child will be reunited with its parents," the ministry clarified.The ministry further warned against trusting harmful misinformation that aims to "confuse you or increase polarisation between various groups."
https://sputniknews.com/20220208/swedish-authorities-targeted-by-arabic-social-media-over-kidnapping-of-muslim-children-1092838557.html
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103721/77/1037217744_343:0:5335:3744_1920x0_80_0_0_05e10d6d1b89227fe054685c867bd762.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sweden, muslim, children

Sweden Debunks Claims Country's Social Services 'Kidnap' Muslim Children

15:53 GMT 11.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / STIG-AKE JONSSON / TT NEWS AGENCY Policemen and a group of migrants stand on the platform at the Swedish end of the bridge between Sweden and Denmark in Malmo, Sweden, on November 12, 2015
Policemen and a group of migrants stand on the platform at the Swedish end of the bridge between Sweden and Denmark in Malmo, Sweden, on November 12, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / STIG-AKE JONSSON / TT NEWS AGENCY
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Swedish Foreign Ministry has dispelled rumours that the country's child services have been kidnapping Muslim children, saying the disinformation campaign has been aimed at increasing polarisation in the society.
Earlier in the week several media reported that refugee parents in Sweden claimed they could not see their children after they had been "kidnapped" by social services.
"A disinformation campaign is currently under way on various social media – both in Sweden and abroad – alleging that Swedish social services kidnap Muslim children. This information is wrong. It is seriously misleading and aims to create tensions and spread mistrust," the ministry wrote on Twitter.
Swedish social services have the right to take away children from parents against the parents’ will only through a court order, the ministry noted. This drastic step is taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the child and "the working hypothesis is that the child will be reunited with its parents," the ministry clarified.
Swedish parliament - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.02.2022
Swedish Authorities Targeted by Arabic Social Media Over 'Kidnapping' of Muslim Children
8 February, 05:49 GMT
The ministry further warned against trusting harmful misinformation that aims to "confuse you or increase polarisation between various groups."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала