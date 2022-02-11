Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220211/russias-ambassador-says-germanys-lethal-weapons-supplies-to-ukraine-unacceptable-1092930462.html
Russia's Ambassador Says Germany's Lethal Weapons Supplies to Ukraine Unacceptable
07:46 GMT 11.02.2022
© AP Photo / Andriy DubchakUkrainian soldiers walks at the line of separation near Katerinivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec 7, 2021.
Ukrainian soldiers walks at the line of separation near Katerinivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec 7, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2022
© AP Photo / Andriy Dubchak
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Germany's lethal weapons supplies to Kiev are unacceptable and would not contribute to the constrictive development of bilateral relations between Russia and Germany, Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechaev said.
"The country's leading politicians, including Chancellor [Olaf Scholz] and German Foreign Minister [Annalena Baerbock], share the understanding that it is unacceptable to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine, given that it would in no way facilitate either the settlement process or the constructive development of Russian-German relations," Nechaev said.
In recent weeks, Kiev has repeatedly criticized Berlin over its refusal to provide direct military assistance to Ukraine as well as hindering arms deliveries by NATO allies. Scholz dismissed the criticism on Monday, saying that Germany would not allow weapons export to crisis regions, noting that Berlin seeks to support Ukraine economically, rather than militarily.
Russia firmly denies having any intention to escalate the situation in Ukraine and has repeatedly stated that rising fears of Russia's alleged incursion into Ukraine are used as a pretext for advancing NATO's military presence in Eastern Europe. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Moscow does not incite tensions around Ukraine, with the turmoil being deliberately promoted by the West to cover Kiev's line to sabotage the Minsk agreements on Donbas.
