RUSADA Launches Probe Into Figure Skater Valieva's Team Amid Doping Test Controversy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has launched an investigation into the team of figure skater Kamila Valieva amid controversy... 11.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022 winter olympic games in beijing

russia

rusada

doping

figure skating

According to the agency, it has launched the investigation due to the fact that, among other reasons, the 15-year-old Valieva is a minor. "The purpose of this investigation is to identify all the circumstances of a possible anti-doping rule violation in the interests of a person under protection [Valieva]," RUSADA said in a statement. The agency added that further details concerning the investigation will be published on its official website in due course. On 8 February, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said "a sample from the athlete was collected under the testing authority of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on 25 December 2021 during the 2022 Russian Figure Skating Championships in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The WADA-accredited laboratory of Stockholm, Sweden, reported that the sample had returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for the non-specified prohibited substance trimetazidine," which is a banned heart medication.Kamila Valieva is the current Russian and European champion in figure skating. She holds world records in both short and free programmes. During her free programme at the Beijing Olympic Games, she performed a quadruple salchow, as well as a quadruple toe-loop with a combination with triple toe-loop, earning 178.92 points and becoming the first female figure skater in history to land a quad jump at the Olympics.

russia, rusada, doping, figure skating