International
https://sputniknews.com/20220211/queen-elizabeth-being-monitored-after-meeting-prince-charles-before-he-tested-positive-for-covid-1092926367.html
Queen Elizabeth 'Being Monitored' After Meeting Prince Charles Before He Tested Positive for Covid
Queen Elizabeth 'Being Monitored' After Meeting Prince Charles Before He Tested Positive for Covid
Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, for the second time after getting infected back in March 2020. 11.02.2022, Sputnik International
Queen Elizabeth II is being monitored after coming into contact with Prince Charles, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier on Thursday, according to People magazine, citing a royal source.While the Queen is not displaying any coronavirus symptoms, she did meet her son Charles recently. Her health will continue to be monitored, but there will be no regular updates provided, the source noted.She was reported to be fully vaccinated, even though Buckingham Palace had only confirmed her first shot.Charles met the Queen on Tuesday at Windsor Castle to hand out investiture honours. Currently, he is self-isolating, after having to reshuffle his schedule due to the infection.The Prince was supposed to take part in the unveiling of the statue of Licoricia of Winchester, a Jewish businesswoman, and then meet with the members of the local Jewish community. The statue was unveiled on his behalf.This is the second time the Queen's son has contracted coronavirus, as he tested positive for COVID in the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. At the time, he had mild symptoms and spent a week quarantined in Scotland.
Queen Elizabeth 'Being Monitored' After Meeting Prince Charles Before He Tested Positive for Covid

05:04 GMT 11.02.2022
Daria Bedenko
Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, for the second time after getting infected back in March 2020.
Queen Elizabeth II is being monitored after coming into contact with Prince Charles, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier on Thursday, according to People magazine, citing a royal source.
While the Queen is not displaying any coronavirus symptoms, she did meet her son Charles recently. Her health will continue to be monitored, but there will be no regular updates provided, the source noted.
She was reported to be fully vaccinated, even though Buckingham Palace had only confirmed her first shot.
Charles met the Queen on Tuesday at Windsor Castle to hand out investiture honours. Currently, he is self-isolating, after having to reshuffle his schedule due to the infection.

"HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible," the Twitter statement by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall read.

The Prince was supposed to take part in the unveiling of the statue of Licoricia of Winchester, a Jewish businesswoman, and then meet with the members of the local Jewish community. The statue was unveiled on his behalf.
This is the second time the Queen's son has contracted coronavirus, as he tested positive for COVID in the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. At the time, he had mild symptoms and spent a week quarantined in Scotland.
