Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220211/paris-reportedly-mobilizes-more-than-7000-police-officers-to-cope-with-freedom-convoy-1092946009.html
Paris Reportedly Mobilizes More Than 7,000 Police Officers to Cope With Freedom Convoy
Paris Reportedly Mobilizes More Than 7,000 Police Officers to Cope With Freedom Convoy
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Paris has mobilized more than 7,000 police officers in a bid to contain the so-called Freedom Convoy of truckers protesting against COVID-19... 11.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-11T15:48+0000
2022-02-11T15:49+0000
paris
police
covid-19
truckers
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092945925_0:114:3077:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_49920157d5dae1f37a5de9757dc48241.jpg
Inspired by Canadian truckers that brought capital Ottawa to a standstill, the French protesters have been setting off from Bayonne, Perpignan, Lyon, Lille, Strasbourg and elsewhere since Wednesday with the aim of converging on Paris.According to the broadcaster, protesters obstructing traffic risks up to two years in prison and a fine of over $50,000.Paris authorities on Thursday issued an order prohibiting Canada-style Freedom Convoy demonstrations over the weekend. The ban will run from February 11 to 14.The wave of protests across Canada began in January, with tens of thousands of truckers and other demonstrators converging on Ottawa to express strong opposition to vaccine mandates. The protest has since evolved into an anti-government demonstration. In February, the Freedom Convoy movement started to spread to Europe, with France being at the forefront given the festering public discontent over government health policies, fuel prices and a general increase in the cost of living.
https://sputniknews.com/20220210/trucker-protests-against-vaccine-mandate-in-canada-disrupt-supply-chains-transport-minister-says-1092913975.html
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092945925_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1480fc936a2848b4c0c17411e4c88004.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
paris, police, covid-19, truckers

Paris Reportedly Mobilizes More Than 7,000 Police Officers to Cope With Freedom Convoy

15:48 GMT 11.02.2022 (Updated: 15:49 GMT 11.02.2022)
© JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIERA protester holds a placard reading "Congratulations, Paris, Brussels" as a so-called "Freedom Convoy" (Convoi de la Liberte) passes through Le Mans, western France, on February 11, 2022.
A protester holds a placard reading Congratulations, Paris, Brussels as a so-called Freedom Convoy (Convoi de la Liberte) passes through Le Mans, western France, on February 11, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2022
© JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Paris has mobilized more than 7,000 police officers in a bid to contain the so-called Freedom Convoy of truckers protesting against COVID-19 restrictions as they move forward towards the French capital city, BFMTV broadcaster reported on Friday.
Inspired by Canadian truckers that brought capital Ottawa to a standstill, the French protesters have been setting off from Bayonne, Perpignan, Lyon, Lille, Strasbourg and elsewhere since Wednesday with the aim of converging on Paris.
According to the broadcaster, protesters obstructing traffic risks up to two years in prison and a fine of over $50,000.
Paris authorities on Thursday issued an order prohibiting Canada-style Freedom Convoy demonstrations over the weekend. The ban will run from February 11 to 14.
Канадские дальнобойщики, поддерживаемые обычными канадцами, едут колонной к Оттаве, протестуя против ковидных ограничений - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2022
Trucker Protests Against Vaccine Mandate in Canada Disrupt Supply Chains, Transport Minister Says
Yesterday, 13:29 GMT
The wave of protests across Canada began in January, with tens of thousands of truckers and other demonstrators converging on Ottawa to express strong opposition to vaccine mandates. The protest has since evolved into an anti-government demonstration. In February, the Freedom Convoy movement started to spread to Europe, with France being at the forefront given the festering public discontent over government health policies, fuel prices and a general increase in the cost of living.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала