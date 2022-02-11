https://sputniknews.com/20220211/over-40000-twitter-users-experienced-service-disruptions-downdetector-says-1092949936.html

Over 40,000 Twitter Users Experienced Service Disruptions, Downdetector Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Nearly 50,000 users of the social media platform Twitter experienced service disruptions on Friday due to unknown reasons, according to... 11.02.2022, Sputnik International

twitter

downdetector

A total of 42,812 user reports of problems with Twitter came in around 12:45 p.m. EST (5:45 p.m. GMT), Downdetector data showed.Problems were reported with both the Twitter website and mobile application, Downdetector said.Reports of problems dropped after several minutes, with users commenting that service had been restored for some.

twitter, downdetector