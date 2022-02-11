Registration was successful!
International
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Holds Briefing
https://sputniknews.com/20220211/over-40000-twitter-users-experienced-service-disruptions-downdetector-says-1092949936.html
Over 40,000 Twitter Users Experienced Service Disruptions, Downdetector Says
Over 40,000 Twitter Users Experienced Service Disruptions, Downdetector Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Nearly 50,000 users of the social media platform Twitter experienced service disruptions on Friday due to unknown reasons, according to... 11.02.2022
2022-02-11T18:59+0000
2022-02-11T18:59+0000
twitter
downdetector
A total of 42,812 user reports of problems with Twitter came in around 12:45 p.m. EST (5:45 p.m. GMT), Downdetector data showed.Problems were reported with both the Twitter website and mobile application, Downdetector said.Reports of problems dropped after several minutes, with users commenting that service had been restored for some.
twitter, downdetector

Over 40,000 Twitter Users Experienced Service Disruptions, Downdetector Says

18:59 GMT 11.02.2022
People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013
People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2022
© REUTERS / Kacper Pempel
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Nearly 50,000 users of the social media platform Twitter experienced service disruptions on Friday due to unknown reasons, according to data from website status monitor Downdetector.
A total of 42,812 user reports of problems with Twitter came in around 12:45 p.m. EST (5:45 p.m. GMT), Downdetector data showed.
Problems were reported with both the Twitter website and mobile application, Downdetector said.
Reports of problems dropped after several minutes, with users commenting that service had been restored for some.
