Negotiations With Taliban Planned in Norway, Turkey Soon - Broadcaster
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Norway and Turkey are expected to hold talks on Afghanistan with the Taliban* movement in the near future, Afghan broadcaster 1TV said...
Negotiations With Taliban Planned in Norway, Turkey Soon - Broadcaster
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Norway and Turkey are expected to hold talks on Afghanistan with the Taliban* movement in the near future, Afghan broadcaster 1TV said, citing sources in the Taliban.
The meeting in Turkey will be held in Istanbul, according to the Taliban sources.
From January 23 to January 25, 2022, the Taliban delegation headed by the foreign minister of the interim Taliban government, Amir Khan Muttaqi, paid an official visit to the Norwegian capital at the invitation of the kingdom. The delegation met with special representatives and envoys from the US, the EU, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, and the UK.
Muttaqi described the visit as successful, and the delegation thanked the Norwegian government for its hospitality and contribution to the strengthening of trust.
Qatar and Turkey are seeking a mandate to manage the Kabul airport, shattered during chaotic mass evacuations and withdrawal of foreign troops last year after the Taliban came to power. The radical movement has agreed to accept technical assistance from Qatar and Turkey but wants to be in charge of the airport's management alone. The talks have continued since August.
The Taliban took control of the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15, 2021, and established an interim government headed by Mohammad Hassan Akhund in September. Since then, international organizations have repeatedly warned of the worsening humanitarian situation in the country. While the government has not been internationally recognized, many countries have called on the movement to demonstrate respect for human rights and inclusivity.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states